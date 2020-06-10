TVS Apache RTR 160 BS6 price reaches INR 1 lakh mark - IAB Report

Along with the TVS Apache RTR 180 BS6, the Hosur-based two-wheeler giant has also increased the price of the TVS Apache RTR 160 BS6. The 160 cc Apache costs INR 3,500 more now and, thus, its price has touched the INR 1 lakh mark.

The TVS Apache RTR 160 BS6 is available in two variants - Drum and Disc. The drum brake variant of the most affordable Apache costs INR 97,000*, whereas the disc brake variant will set you back by INR 1 lakh* now. The specifications and features of the motorbike are still the same.

Variant Old BS6 Price* New BS6 Price* Price Hike Drum brake INR 93,500 INR 97,000 INR 3,500 Disc brake INR 96,500 INR 1,00,000 INR 3,500

TVS Apache RTR 160 BS6 Key Features

LED DRLs

LED taillamp

Semi-digital instrument cluster with lap timer, 0-60 and top speed recorder

Attractive graphics

Sporty engine cowl

Segment-first glide through technology

Single-channel Super-Moto ABS

TVS Apache RTR 160 BS6 Specs

Equipped with a 159.7 cc single-cylinder BS6-compliant engine, the TVS Apache RTR 160 has 11.42 kW or 15.53 PS of power and 13.9 Nm of torque. The mill is mated to a 5-speed gearbox. The addition of Race Tuned Fuel injection (RT-Fi) technology enhances the bike’s performance as well as fuel efficiency. Being a short-stroke engine, it offers abrupt acceleration which makes riding more fun.

TVS Apache RTR 160 BS6 Dimensions

The Apache RTR 160 BS6 is a compact machine. It is 2,085 mm long, 730 mm wide and 1,105 mm tall. The short wheelbase of 1,300 mm plays a key role in the bike’s supreme handling.

Aspect Measurements Length 2,085 mm Width 730 mm Height 1,105 mm Wheelbase 1,300 mm Seat height 790 mm Ground clearance 180 mm Kerb weight 139 kg / 140 kg (Drum / Disc)

TVS Apache RTR 160 BS6 Colours

The TVS Apache RTR 160 BS6 is available in 6 colour options - Pearl White, Matte Blue, Gloss Red, Gloss Black, T Grey and Matte Red.

*Ex-showroom, Delhi