TVS Apache RTR 160 BS6 price reaches INR 1 lakh mark - IAB Report

Along with the TVS Apache RTR 180 BS6, the Hosur-based two-wheeler giant has also increased the price of the TVS Apache RTR 160 BS6. The 160 cc Apache costs INR 3,500 more now and, thus, its price has touched the INR 1 lakh mark.
The TVS Apache RTR 160 BS6 is available in two variants - Drum and Disc. The drum brake variant of the most affordable Apache costs INR 97,000*, whereas the disc brake variant will set you back by INR 1 lakh* now. The specifications and features of the motorbike are still the same.
|Variant
|Old BS6 Price*
|New BS6 Price*
|Price Hike
|Drum brake
|INR 93,500
|INR 97,000
|INR 3,500
|Disc brake
|INR 96,500
|INR 1,00,000
|INR 3,500
TVS Apache RTR 160 BS6 Key Features
- LED DRLs
- LED taillamp
- Semi-digital instrument cluster with lap timer, 0-60 and top speed recorder
- Attractive graphics
- Sporty engine cowl
- Segment-first glide through technology
- Single-channel Super-Moto ABS
TVS Apache RTR 160 BS6 Specs
Equipped with a 159.7 cc single-cylinder BS6-compliant engine, the TVS Apache RTR 160 has 11.42 kW or 15.53 PS of power and 13.9 Nm of torque. The mill is mated to a 5-speed gearbox. The addition of Race Tuned Fuel injection (RT-Fi) technology enhances the bike’s performance as well as fuel efficiency. Being a short-stroke engine, it offers abrupt acceleration which makes riding more fun.
TVS Apache RTR 160 BS6 Dimensions
The Apache RTR 160 BS6 is a compact machine. It is 2,085 mm long, 730 mm wide and 1,105 mm tall. The short wheelbase of 1,300 mm plays a key role in the bike’s supreme handling.
|Aspect
|Measurements
|Length
|2,085 mm
|Width
|730 mm
|Height
|1,105 mm
|Wheelbase
|1,300 mm
|Seat height
|790 mm
|Ground clearance
|180 mm
|Kerb weight
|139 kg / 140 kg (Drum / Disc)
TVS Apache RTR 160 BS6 Colours
The TVS Apache RTR 160 BS6 is available in 6 colour options - Pearl White, Matte Blue, Gloss Red, Gloss Black, T Grey and Matte Red.
*Ex-showroom, Delhi