TVS Apache RTR 160 BS6 price reaches INR 1 lakh mark - IAB Report

10/06/2020 - 19:06 | ,  ,   | Utkarsh
Along with the TVS Apache RTR 180 BS6, the Hosur-based two-wheeler giant has also increased the price of the TVS Apache RTR 160 BS6. The 160 cc Apache costs INR 3,500 more now and, thus, its price has touched the INR 1 lakh mark.

Tvs Apache Rtr 160 4v Bs Vi
The TVS Apache RTR 160 BS6 is available in two variants - Drum and Disc. The drum brake variant of the most affordable Apache costs INR 97,000*, whereas the disc brake variant will set you back by INR 1 lakh* now. The specifications and features of the motorbike are still the same.

VariantOld BS6 Price*New BS6 Price*Price Hike
Drum brakeINR 93,500INR 97,000INR 3,500
Disc brakeINR 96,500INR 1,00,000INR 3,500

TVS Apache RTR 160 BS6 Key Features

  • LED DRLs
  • LED taillamp
  • Semi-digital instrument cluster with lap timer, 0-60 and top speed recorder
  • Attractive graphics
  • Sporty engine cowl
  • Segment-first glide through technology
  • Single-channel Super-Moto ABS

TVS Apache RTR 160 BS6 Specs

Equipped with a 159.7 cc single-cylinder BS6-compliant engine, the TVS Apache RTR 160 has 11.42 kW or 15.53 PS of power and 13.9 Nm of torque. The mill is mated to a 5-speed gearbox. The addition of Race Tuned Fuel injection (RT-Fi) technology enhances the bike’s performance as well as fuel efficiency. Being a short-stroke engine, it offers abrupt acceleration which makes riding more fun.

TVS Apache RTR 160 BS6 Dimensions

The Apache RTR 160 BS6 is a compact machine. It is 2,085 mm long, 730 mm wide and 1,105 mm tall. The short wheelbase of 1,300 mm plays a key role in the bike’s supreme handling.

AspectMeasurements
Length2,085 mm
Width730 mm
Height1,105 mm
Wheelbase1,300 mm
Seat height790 mm
Ground clearance180 mm
Kerb weight139 kg / 140 kg (Drum / Disc)

Bs Vi Tvs Apache Rtr 160 Side Profile
Also Read: BS6 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V gets its second price hike

TVS Apache RTR 160 BS6 Colours

The TVS Apache RTR 160 BS6 is available in 6 colour options - Pearl White, Matte Blue, Gloss Red, Gloss Black, T Grey and Matte Red.

*Ex-showroom, Delhi

TVS Apache RTR 160 - Image Gallery

