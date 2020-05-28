BS6 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V gets its second price hike - IAB Report

TVS has increased the prices of the BS6 Apache 160 4V. This is the bike’s second price hike since its launch in November last year.

The BS6 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V is available in two variants - Drum and Disc. At the time of the launch, the Drum brake variant was priced at INR 99,950* whereas the Disc brake variant retailed at INR 1,03,000*. In March this year, TVS hiked the price of both the variants by INR 1,000. Now, the Hosur-based company has increased the prices of the BS6 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V by INR 2,000. This means that since its launch, the BS6 Apache RTR 160 4V has become INR 3,000 more expensive. The specifications and features are still the same.

Variant BS6 launch price* BS6 price after 1st hike* Price hike BS6 price after 2nd hike* Price hike Drum brake INR 99,950 INR 1,00,950 INR 1000 INR 1,02,950 INR 2000 Disc brake INR 1,03,000 INR 1,04,000 INR 1000 INR 1,06,000 INR 2000

BS6 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V Key Features

All-new unique LED headlamp

LED position lamps

Fully-digital instrument cluster

Aggressive fuel tank design

Stylish engine cowl

Single-piece seat

Split pillion grab rails

Petal disc brakes

Single-channel ABS

BS6 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V Specs

The BS6 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V uses a race-derived O3C 159.7 cc single-cylinder oil-cooled engine. This mill comes with 4 valves and race-tuned fuel injection for enhanced performance and fuel economy. The engine produces 16.02 PS of maximum power at 8,250 rpm and 14.12 Nm of peak torque at 7,250 rpm. The transmission here is a 5-speed unit.

BS6 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V Dimensions

Aspect Measurements Length 2,035 mm Width 790 mm Height 1,050 mm Wheelbase 1,357 mm Ground clearance 180 mm Saddle height 800 mm Fuel tank capacity 12 litres Kerb weight 147 kg / 149 kg (Drum / Disc)

BS6 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V Colours

The BS6 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V is available in 3 colour options - Racing Red, Metallic Blue and Knight Black.

For more TVS news and other two-wheeler updates, stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com.

*Ex-showroom, Delhi