BS6 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V gets its second price hike - IAB Report

BS6 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V gets its second price hike

28/05/2020
TVS has increased the prices of the BS6 Apache 160 4V. This is the bike’s second price hike since its launch in November last year.

The BS6 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V is available in two variants - Drum and Disc. At the time of the launch, the Drum brake variant was priced at INR 99,950* whereas the Disc brake variant retailed at INR 1,03,000*. In March this year, TVS hiked the price of both the variants by INR 1,000. Now, the Hosur-based company has increased the prices of the BS6 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V by INR 2,000. This means that since its launch, the BS6 Apache RTR 160 4V has become INR 3,000 more expensive. The specifications and features are still the same.

VariantBS6 launch price*BS6 price after 1st hike*Price hikeBS6 price after 2nd hike*Price hike
Drum brakeINR 99,950INR 1,00,950INR 1000INR 1,02,950INR 2000
Disc brakeINR 1,03,000INR 1,04,000INR 1000INR 1,06,000INR 2000

BS6 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V Key Features

  • All-new unique LED headlamp
  • LED position lamps
  • Fully-digital instrument cluster
  • Aggressive fuel tank design
  • Stylish engine cowl
  • Single-piece seat
  • Split pillion grab rails
  • Petal disc brakes
  • Single-channel ABS

BS6 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V Specs

The BS6 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V uses a race-derived O3C 159.7 cc single-cylinder oil-cooled engine. This mill comes with 4 valves and race-tuned fuel injection for enhanced performance and fuel economy. The engine produces 16.02 PS of maximum power at 8,250 rpm and 14.12 Nm of peak torque at 7,250 rpm. The transmission here is a 5-speed unit.

BS6 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V Dimensions

AspectMeasurements
Length2,035 mm
Width790 mm
Height1,050 mm
Wheelbase1,357 mm
Ground clearance180 mm
Saddle height800 mm
Fuel tank capacity12 litres
Kerb weight147 kg / 149 kg (Drum / Disc)

Bs Vi Tvs Apache Rtr 160 4v Profile Shots Left Sid
The BS6 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V's prices now start at INR 1,02,950.

Also Read: TVS Victor BS6 confirmed for launch

BS6 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V Colours

The BS6 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V is available in 3 colour options - Racing Red, Metallic Blue and Knight Black.

For more TVS news and other two-wheeler updates, stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com.

*Ex-showroom, Delhi

TVS Apache RTR 160 4V - Image Gallery

