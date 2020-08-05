TVS introduces Expert on Wheels initiative for its customers in India

In an attempt to avoid overcrowding at service stations and thus, prevent the spread of the deadly coronavirus, TVS has announced its new Expert on Wheels initiative in India. Under this programme, customers can get their TVS motorcycles and scooters serviced at their doorstep.

According to the company, the Expert on Wheels service will be available through its 300 dealerships spread across the country. Through this programme, the Hosur-based company will be able to carry out periodic maintenance service of the customers’ TVS two-wheelers at their home address.

To avail the Expert on Wheels service, customers will need to book an appointment with one of their nearest dealerships. A service technician will then visit their home location and service the two-wheelers. TVS has ensured that all the technicians who will be sent to customers’ doorsteps will follow an extensive and strict protocol that involves sanitisation, maintaining social distance, and wearing PPE suit.

Information as to how one can book an appointment to avail the Expert on Wheels services is unclear as of now. It seems that the process will happen over a phone call. TVS has also not released the names of cities in which this programme is available. It is also likely that customers who will utilise the Expert on Wheels services, will have to pay an extra sum of money.

TVS is not the only motorcycle company who has launched a home-service initiative. Last month, Royal Enfield had announced its Service on Wheels programme in India. Under this initiative, the Chennai-based two-wheeler company has deployed 800 units of purpose-built Royal Enfield bikes (based on the Royal Enfield Trials 350) across its widespread dealership network in the country.

Also Read: BS6 TVS Apache RTR 200 4V becomes costlier by over INR 1K

Royal Enfield has said that the Service on Wheels fleet of mobile service-ready motorcycles is equipped to carry tools, equipment and spare parts to undertake up to 80% of all typical service and repair requirements at the doorstep of a customer including scheduled maintenance service, minor repairs, critical component testing, parts replacement, electrical diagnosis, and more.

For more TVS news and other two-wheeler updates, stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com.