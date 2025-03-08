2025 BMW C 400 GT Premium Maxi-Scooter Launched in India

BMW Motorrad India has introduced the new BMW C 400 GT in the country. Available as a completely built-up unit (CBU), bookings for the scooter are now open at all BMW Motorrad dealerships.

Pricing

BMW C 400 GT – ₹11,50,000 (ex-showroom)

Design & Features

With a modern, future-oriented design, the BMW C 400 GT embodies the brand's signature styling. A full-LED headlamp with DRLs, an adjustable windscreen, and Keyless Ride enhance the riding experience. The scooter’s ergonomic design ensures superior comfort, with a seat height of 775 mm for better accessibility.

Available in Blackstorm Metallic and an Exclusive Diamond White Metallic variant, the latter adds golden rims, a tinted windshield, and a BMW logo projection floor lighting for a more premium look.

Performance & Safety

Powering the BMW C 400 GT is a 350cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine delivering 34 hp at 7,500 rpm and 35 Nm at 5,750 rpm. Paired with a CVT transmission, it ensures smooth power delivery. Safety features include:

BMW Motorrad ABS Pro with lean-sensitive braking Dynamic Traction Control (DTC) for superior grip Engine Drag Torque Control (MSR) for optimized braking stability

Technology & Storage

The new 10.25-inch TFT display with Connectivity Pro offers smartphone integration, a charging cradle, and USB-C connectivity. Storage has been expanded with a 4.5-litre front compartment and 37.6-litre underseat space, making it highly practical for urban commutes and long rides alike.