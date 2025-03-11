Jawa Yezdi and BSA Showcase Performance Prowess at NATRAX

Classic Legends recently hosted an exclusive track experience at the National Automotive Test Tracks (NATRAX), India’s premier high-speed testing facility. The event gave motorcycle experts and media representatives a chance to push the limits of the BSA Gold Star 650, Jawa 42 FJ, and Yezdi Adventure—showcasing the brands' engineering excellence and performance capabilities.

BSA Gold Star 650: A Racing Icon Reborn

The BSA Gold Star 650 reaffirmed its racing pedigree, hitting speeds over 160 km/h on NATRAX straights. Its 652cc single-cylinder engine, the largest in its segment, delivered outstanding torque at low RPMs, while Brembo brakes ensured precise stopping power. Test riders praised its stability and predictable handling at high speeds, reinforcing its heritage as a true performance classic.

Jawa 42 FJ: Blending Classic Style with Modern Performance

The Jawa 42 FJ shattered expectations with its sharp handling and brisk acceleration, powered by the Alpha2 engine producing 29.2 PS and 29.6 Nm of torque. A longer wheelbase and high ground clearance enhanced its track performance, while its dual-channel ABS and larger disc brakes provided confidence-inspiring stopping power. The 42 FJ proved that Jawa’s neo-classic motorcycles offer more than just vintage aesthetics—they deliver serious performance.

Yezdi Adventure: Beyond Off-Roading

The Yezdi Adventure demonstrated its versatility by excelling on the track, with stable high-speed performance despite its adventure-focused design. Its 334cc liquid-cooled engine (29.6 PS, 29.9 Nm) provided strong mid-range power, while its best-in-class ground clearance ensured smooth cornering. The bike’s balance of performance and touring capability makes it an ideal companion for long-distance riders.

Segment-First Ownership Assurance Programme

Alongside the track showcase, Classic Legends announced a segment-first Jawa Yezdi BSA Ownership Assurance Programme, offering a 4-year/50,000 km standard warranty with optional coverage up to 6 years—raising the bar for ownership benefits in the mid-capacity motorcycle segment.