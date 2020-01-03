BS-VI Yamaha MT-15 specifications leaked ahead of launch

Yamaha Motor India unveiled the BS-VI compliant MT-15 at the launch event of the BS-VI Fascino 125 FI but didn't reveal its price and specifications. While the price is still a mystery, IndianAutosBlog.com can reveal the technical specifications now.

Also Read: Yamaha may develop FZ25 based adventure motorcycle

As mentioned in the document, the upcoming BS-VI Yamaha MT-15 will draw 13.6 kW or 18.5 PS of peak power at 10,000 rpm from its 155 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, SOHC, 4-valve engine. In comparison, the engine of the BS-IV MT-15 produces 14.2 kW or 19.3 PS of peak power at 10,000 rpm. If the maximum torque is the same remains to be seen. Like the BS-IV version, the BS-VI version will use a six-speed transmission that features an assist and slipper clutch.

The dimensions are the same, and so, the BS-VI Yamaha MT-15 is also 2,020 mm long, 800 mm wide and 1,070 mm tall and has a 1,335 mm wheelbase. The BS-VI version will be offered in a new colour scheme called Ice Fluo Vermillion that includes orange wheels as well.

The suspension setup is no indifferent - conventional telescopic front forks and a mono-shock at the back. Do note that the version made in Thailand, in contrast, uses inverted telescopic forks at the front. Anchoring department will comprise disc brakes on both wheels, while the safety net will include a single-channel ABS. Other key features that carried over from the BS-IV motorcycle include LED headlight and a reverse backlit digital instrument console.

The BS-VI upgrade to the Yamaha MT-15 will lead to a price hike, of approximately INR 4,000-5,000. The current price (ex-showroom) is INR 1.36 lakh*. is expected to be launched in February 2020.

Also Read: Yamaha aims three-fold growth in market share in five years

A report last month said that the BS-VI Yamaha MT-15 will be launched in February 2020. The BS-VI Yamaha Ray ZR 125 FI and the BS-VI Yamaha RayZR Street Rally 125 FI will also be launched very soon.

*Ex-showroom Delhi