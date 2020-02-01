BS-VI Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 deliveries commences in Bengaluru

Royal Enfield has commenced deliveries of the BS-VI Royal Enfield Interceptor 650. The company had opened online bookings for the BS-VI Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650. According to a first customer in Bengaluru, the BS-VI Royal Enfield Interceptor in Baker Express colour scheme cost him INR 3.27 lakh (on-road).

The BS-VI Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 looks identical to the BS-IV version. Mechanical changes include a bigger catalytic convertor. Powering the Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 is the same 648 cc parallel-twin engine which has been fuel-injected since day 1. Coupled to a 6-speed gearbox, the engine produces 47.65 PS of power and 52 Nm of torque in BS-IV tune. The company is yet to confirm the output for BS-VI version of the motorcycle.

While these numbers may seem low for a twin-cylinder 650 cc motorcycle, Royal Enfield engineers have focused on everyday performance and offered loads of torque at low engine speeds. In fact, the company claims that Royal Enfield Interceptor 650’s engine produces 80% of its torque output at as low as 2,500 rpm.

In terms of features, the Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 is shod with Pirelli Phantom Sportcomp tyres while the gearbox is assisted by a slipper clutch. The braking duties are taken care of by a 320 mm disc at the front and 240 mm disc at the rear.

Also Read: BS-VI Royal Enfield Classic 350 vs. BS-IV Royal Enfield Classic 350 - Old vs. New

Royal Enfield has now confirmed that it will be discontinuing the 500 cc models of the Bullet, Classic and Thunderbird. It has announced an end of the production line with the Royal Enfield Classic 500 Tribute Black which will go on sale on 10 February 2020. The limited-edition motorcycle will carry a commemorative badging adding to its exclusivity.

Royal Enfield has also launched BS-VI compliant variants of the Royal Enfield Classic 350 and Royal Enfield Himalayan. It has registered trademarks for the names Sherpa and Hunter in India.

[Image Source: Instagram]