Online bookings for BS-VI Royal Enfield 650 Twins and Himalayan begin

Royal Enfield has commenced the online bookings for the BS-VI Interceptor INT 650, the BS-VI Continental GT 650 and the BS-VI Himalayan through its website. The company has also updated its website with the prices of these new models. In this post, we compile the prices of these updated motorcycles.

Check out the ex-showroom Delhi prices below:

Model BS-VI Price* BS-IV Prices* Difference Interceptor 650 Orange Crush INR 2,64,919 INR 2,56,372 INR 8,547 Interceptor 650 Mark Three INR 2,64,919 INR 2,56,372 INR 8,547 Interceptor 650 Silver Spectre INR 2,64,919 INR 2,56,372 INR 8,547 Interceptor 650 Ravishing Red INR 2,72,806 INR 2,64,029 INR 8,777 Interceptor 650 Baker Express INR 2,72,806 INR 2,64,029 INR 8,777 Interceptor 650 Glitter And Dust INR 2,85,951 INR 2,76,791 INR 9,160 Continental GT 650 Black Magic INR 2,80,677 INR 2,70,921 INR 9,756 Continental GT 650 Ventura Blue INR 2,80,677 INR 2,70,921 INR 9,756 Continental GT 650 Dr Mayhem INR 2,88,564 INR 2,77,330 INR 11,234 Continental GT 650 Ice Queen White INR 2,88,564 INR 2,77,330 INR 11,234 Continental GT 650 Mister Clean INR 3,01,707 INR 2,92,092 INR 9,615 Himalayan BS-VI - Snow White INR 1,86,811 INR 1,80,951 INR 5,860 Himalayan BS-VI - Granite Black INR 1,86,811 INR 1,80,951 INR 5,860 Himalayan BS-VI - Sleet Grey INR 1,89,565 INR 1,82,787 INR 6,778 Himalayan BS-VI - Gravel Grey INR 1,89,565 NA NA Himalayan BS-VI - Lake Blue INR 1,91,401 NA NA Himalayan BS-VI - Rock Red INR 1,91,401 NA NA

In terms of pricing, the Himalayan has got expensive by INR 5,860 to INR 6,778. The price increase for the Interceptor INT 650 and the Continental GT 650 ranges between INR 8,547 and INR 11,234.

Royal Enfield is yet to revise the product pages with information about the new BS-VI motorcycles. Thus, the differences in the power and torque figures of the BS-IV and BS-VI versions are yet to be officially revealed.

The Royal Enfield Interceptor INT 650 and the Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 are not going to get any major changes with the BS-VI upgrade. The 650 twins will continue being sold in the same colour options as before. The Himalayan, too, will retain its design. However, the home-grown adventure tourer will now be available in three new colour options – Gravel Grey, Lake Blue and Rock Red. The BS-VI Royal Enfield Himalayan also packs a hazard light function that occupies the space on the right side of the switchgear.

The BS-VI Royal Enfield Himalayan has already started reaching the dealerships, while the BS-VI Royal Enfield Interceptor INT 650 and the BS-VI Royal Enfield Continental GT are likely to arrive very soon.

