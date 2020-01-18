Online bookings for BS-VI Royal Enfield 650 Twins and Himalayan begin

Royal Enfield has commenced the online bookings for the BS-VI Interceptor INT 650, the BS-VI Continental GT 650 and the BS-VI Himalayan through its website. The company has also updated its website with the prices of these new models. In this post, we compile the prices of these updated motorcycles.
Also Read: BS-VI Royal Enfield Classic 350 vs. BS-IV Royal Enfield Classic 350 - Old vs. New
Check out the ex-showroom Delhi prices below:
|Model
|BS-VI Price*
|BS-IV Prices*
|Difference
|Interceptor 650 Orange Crush
|INR 2,64,919
|INR 2,56,372
|INR 8,547
|Interceptor 650 Mark Three
|INR 2,64,919
|INR 2,56,372
|INR 8,547
|Interceptor 650 Silver Spectre
|INR 2,64,919
|INR 2,56,372
|INR 8,547
|Interceptor 650 Ravishing Red
|INR 2,72,806
|INR 2,64,029
|INR 8,777
|Interceptor 650 Baker Express
|INR 2,72,806
|INR 2,64,029
|INR 8,777
|Interceptor 650 Glitter And Dust
|INR 2,85,951
|INR 2,76,791
|INR 9,160
|Continental GT 650 Black Magic
|INR 2,80,677
|INR 2,70,921
|INR 9,756
|Continental GT 650 Ventura Blue
|INR 2,80,677
|INR 2,70,921
|INR 9,756
|Continental GT 650 Dr Mayhem
|INR 2,88,564
|INR 2,77,330
|INR 11,234
|Continental GT 650 Ice Queen White
|INR 2,88,564
|INR 2,77,330
|INR 11,234
|Continental GT 650 Mister Clean
|INR 3,01,707
|INR 2,92,092
|INR 9,615
|Himalayan BS-VI - Snow White
|INR 1,86,811
|INR 1,80,951
|INR 5,860
|Himalayan BS-VI - Granite Black
|INR 1,86,811
|INR 1,80,951
|INR 5,860
|Himalayan BS-VI - Sleet Grey
|INR 1,89,565
|INR 1,82,787
|INR 6,778
|Himalayan BS-VI - Gravel Grey
|INR 1,89,565
|NA
|NA
|Himalayan BS-VI - Lake Blue
|INR 1,91,401
|NA
|NA
|Himalayan BS-VI - Rock Red
|INR 1,91,401
|NA
|NA
In terms of pricing, the Himalayan has got expensive by INR 5,860 to INR 6,778. The price increase for the Interceptor INT 650 and the Continental GT 650 ranges between INR 8,547 and INR 11,234.
Royal Enfield is yet to revise the product pages with information about the new BS-VI motorcycles. Thus, the differences in the power and torque figures of the BS-IV and BS-VI versions are yet to be officially revealed.
The Royal Enfield Interceptor INT 650 and the Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 are not going to get any major changes with the BS-VI upgrade. The 650 twins will continue being sold in the same colour options as before. The Himalayan, too, will retain its design. However, the home-grown adventure tourer will now be available in three new colour options – Gravel Grey, Lake Blue and Rock Red. The BS-VI Royal Enfield Himalayan also packs a hazard light function that occupies the space on the right side of the switchgear.
Also Read: Next-gen Royal Enfield Classic with optional accessories spied
The BS-VI Royal Enfield Himalayan has already started reaching the dealerships, while the BS-VI Royal Enfield Interceptor INT 650 and the BS-VI Royal Enfield Continental GT are likely to arrive very soon.
Images for representation only