Online bookings for BS-VI Royal Enfield 650 Twins and Himalayan begin

18/01/2020 - 14:31 | ,  ,  ,   | Suvil Susvirkar
Royal Enfield has commenced the online bookings for the BS-VI Interceptor INT 650, the BS-VI Continental GT 650 and the BS-VI Himalayan through its website. The company has also updated its website with the prices of these new models. In this post, we compile the prices of these updated motorcycles.

The Royal Enfield Interceptor INT 650 and the Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 are not going to get any major changes with the BS-VI upgrade.

Also Read: BS-VI Royal Enfield Classic 350 vs. BS-IV Royal Enfield Classic 350 - Old vs. New

Check out the ex-showroom Delhi prices below:

ModelBS-VI Price*BS-IV Prices*Difference
Interceptor 650 Orange CrushINR 2,64,919INR 2,56,372INR 8,547
Interceptor 650 Mark ThreeINR 2,64,919INR 2,56,372INR 8,547
Interceptor 650 Silver SpectreINR 2,64,919INR 2,56,372INR 8,547
Interceptor 650 Ravishing RedINR 2,72,806INR 2,64,029INR 8,777
Interceptor 650 Baker ExpressINR 2,72,806INR 2,64,029INR 8,777
Interceptor 650 Glitter And DustINR 2,85,951INR 2,76,791INR 9,160
Continental GT 650 Black MagicINR 2,80,677INR 2,70,921INR 9,756
Continental GT 650 Ventura BlueINR 2,80,677INR 2,70,921INR 9,756
Continental GT 650 Dr MayhemINR 2,88,564INR 2,77,330INR 11,234
Continental GT 650 Ice Queen WhiteINR 2,88,564INR 2,77,330INR 11,234
Continental GT 650 Mister CleanINR 3,01,707INR 2,92,092INR 9,615
Himalayan BS-VI - Snow WhiteINR 1,86,811INR 1,80,951INR 5,860
Himalayan BS-VI - Granite BlackINR 1,86,811INR 1,80,951INR 5,860
Himalayan BS-VI - Sleet GreyINR 1,89,565INR 1,82,787INR 6,778
Himalayan BS-VI - Gravel GreyINR 1,89,565NANA
Himalayan BS-VI - Lake BlueINR 1,91,401NANA
Himalayan BS-VI - Rock RedINR 1,91,401NANA

In terms of pricing, the Himalayan has got expensive by INR 5,860 to INR 6,778. The price increase for the Interceptor INT 650 and the Continental GT 650 ranges between INR 8,547 and INR 11,234.

Royal Enfield is yet to revise the product pages with information about the new BS-VI motorcycles. Thus, the differences in the power and torque figures of the BS-IV and BS-VI versions are yet to be officially revealed.

The Royal Enfield Interceptor INT 650 and the Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 are not going to get any major changes with the BS-VI upgrade. The 650 twins will continue being sold in the same colour options as before. The Himalayan, too, will retain its design. However, the home-grown adventure tourer will now be available in three new colour options – Gravel Grey, Lake Blue and Rock Red. The BS-VI Royal Enfield Himalayan also packs a hazard light function that occupies the space on the right side of the switchgear.

The BS-VI Royal Enfield Himalayan will be available in three new colour options - Rock Red (pictured), Gravel Grey and Lake Blue.

Also Read: Next-gen Royal Enfield Classic with optional accessories spied

The BS-VI Royal Enfield Himalayan has already started reaching the dealerships, while the BS-VI Royal Enfield Interceptor INT 650 and the BS-VI Royal Enfield Continental GT are likely to arrive very soon.

