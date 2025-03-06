2025 Ducati Panigale V4 Arrives in India with 213 BHP and Race-Ready Tech

Ducati has officially launched the 2025 Panigale V4 in India, redefining the superbike experience with cutting-edge MotoGP-derived technology. With a sharper design, enhanced aerodynamics, and an upgraded power-to-weight ratio, the latest Panigale V4 takes performance to an entirely new level.

2025 Ducati Panigale V4 Birds Eye View

MotoGP DNA on the Streets

Born from Ducati Corse’s racing expertise, the 2025 Panigale V4 embodies a relentless pursuit of speed and precision. Its revised aerodynamics include reworked winglets and a sleeker LED headlamp setup, improving stability at high speeds. The aluminium chassis is now 17% lighter, contributing to a superior power-to-weight ratio of 1:15 hp/kg.

Raw Power Meets Precision Engineering

Under the fairings sits the Euro5+ compliant 1,103cc Desmosedici Stradale V4 engine, delivering a thrilling 213 BHP @ 13,500 rpm and 121 Nm @ 11,250 rpm. Paired with a 6-speed gearbox and quickshifter, the Panigale V4 promises razor-sharp acceleration and seamless gear transitions.

Race-Ready Components

The Panigale V4 S gets third-gen Ohlins electronic suspension, featuring an USD fork up front and a mono-shock at the rear for precise handling. Braking power is courtesy of dual 330 mm front discs and a 245 mm rear disc, ensuring top-tier stopping performance. The superbike rides on 17-inch Pirelli Diablo Supercorsa V4 tyres, further enhancing grip and stability.

2025 Ducati Panigale V4 Track

Advanced Electronics & Rider Aids

The new 6.9-inch TFT instrument console offers an intuitive interface with multiple riding modes, adjustable engine braking, traction control, and a host of electronic aids to optimize performance across different riding conditions.

Price & Availability

The 2025 Ducati Panigale V4 is priced at ₹29.99 lakh, while the higher-spec Panigale V4 S costs ₹36.50 lakh (ex-showroom). Both models are now available across Ducati dealerships in India.

