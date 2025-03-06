2025 Ducati Panigale V4 Arrives in India with 213 BHP and Race-Ready Tech

Ducati has officially launched the 2025 Panigale V4 in India, redefining the superbike experience with cutting-edge MotoGP-derived technology. With a sharper design, enhanced aerodynamics, and an upgraded power-to-weight ratio, the latest Panigale V4 takes performance to an entirely new level.

MotoGP DNA on the Streets

Born from Ducati Corse’s racing expertise, the 2025 Panigale V4 embodies a relentless pursuit of speed and precision. Its revised aerodynamics include reworked winglets and a sleeker LED headlamp setup, improving stability at high speeds. The aluminium chassis is now 17% lighter, contributing to a superior power-to-weight ratio of 1:15 hp/kg.

Raw Power Meets Precision Engineering

Under the fairings sits the Euro5+ compliant 1,103cc Desmosedici Stradale V4 engine, delivering a thrilling 213 BHP @ 13,500 rpm and 121 Nm @ 11,250 rpm. Paired with a 6-speed gearbox and quickshifter, the Panigale V4 promises razor-sharp acceleration and seamless gear transitions.

Race-Ready Components

The Panigale V4 S gets third-gen Ohlins electronic suspension, featuring an USD fork up front and a mono-shock at the rear for precise handling. Braking power is courtesy of dual 330 mm front discs and a 245 mm rear disc, ensuring top-tier stopping performance. The superbike rides on 17-inch Pirelli Diablo Supercorsa V4 tyres, further enhancing grip and stability.

Advanced Electronics & Rider Aids

The new 6.9-inch TFT instrument console offers an intuitive interface with multiple riding modes, adjustable engine braking, traction control, and a host of electronic aids to optimize performance across different riding conditions.

Price & Availability

The 2025 Ducati Panigale V4 is priced at ₹29.99 lakh, while the higher-spec Panigale V4 S costs ₹36.50 lakh (ex-showroom). Both models are now available across Ducati dealerships in India.