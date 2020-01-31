Royal Enfield axes 500 cc motorcycles, announces Classic 500 Tribute Black

Royal Enfield has confirmed the permanent discontinuation of its 500 cc bikes. The company has announced a Classic 500 Tribute Black limited edition model to formally bid adieu to its 500 cc engine.

Royal Enfield will stop selling the 500 cc variants of the Classic, Bullet and Thunderbird by 31 March 2020. The company will not revise its 500 cc engine to meet the upcoming BS-VI emission norms.

Each of the Royal Enfield Classic 500 Tribute Black will carry a hallmark commemorative ‘End of Build’ serial numbered plaque making it unique to its owner. The UCE (Unit Construction Engine) 500 powerplant was first introduced in the Royal Enfield Bullet 500 way back in 2008. The Royal Enfield Classic 500 Tribute Black will be sold online on 10 February 2020 from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM.

This is not the first time that Royal Enfield is selling limited-edition motorcycles online and if the track record is taken into account, the new commemorative edition is expected to be sold out in a matter of minutes if not seconds.

The Royal Enfield Classic 500 Tribute Black Limited Edition motorcycles will bear the iconic pin-strip seen in the original Classic 500 launched in 2009. For the first time, the company will have a dual-tone scheme on the fuel tank with fenders carrying glossy black and matt black.

Powering the Royal Enfield Classic 500 Tribute Black Limited Edition is the same 499 cc single-cylinder, air-cooled, twin-spark, fuel-injected engine. Coupled to a 5-speed gearbox, the engine produces 27.58 PS of power and 41.3 Nm of torque. The motorcycle weighs 196 kg (wet) and has a 135 mm ground clearance.

Royal Enfield will continue to sell the 500 cc variants of its motorcycles in the international markets even after 31 March 2020. It has also confirmed that existing customers of 500 cc Royal Enfield motorcycles will be able to get service and spares at all touchpoints of the company across India.

