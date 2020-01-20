BS-VI Royal Enfield Himalayan launched in India

Royal Enfield has announced the launch and the start of the bookings for the BS-VI Himalayan in the Indian market. Prices for the BS-VI iteration of the motorcycle start from INR 186,811*. The BS-VI Royal Enfield Himalayan gets new colour options – Gravel Grey, Lake Blue and Rock Red – and the ex-showroom tag varies as per the paint scheme.

Check out the colour variant-wise prices of the Royal Enfield Himalayan in the table below:

Colour Option BS-VI Prices* BS-IV Prices* Difference Himalayan BS-VI - Snow White INR 1,86,811 INR 1,80,951 INR 5,860 Himalayan BS-VI - Granite Black INR 1,86,811 INR 1,80,951 INR 5,860 Himalayan BS-VI - Sleet Grey INR 1,89,565 INR 1,82,787 INR 6,778 Himalayan BS-VI - Gravel Grey (New) INR 1,89,565 NA NA Himalayan BS-VI - Lake Blue (New) INR 1,91,401 NA NA Himalayan BS-VI - Rock Red (New) INR 1,91,401 NA NA

Apart from the new colour options, the BS-VI Royal Enfield Himalayan also packs added features such as switchable ABS that allows the rider to turn-off the safety net at the rear wheel. The BS-VI Himalayan also gets a hazard light function. The control for the hazard light feature is installed on the right-side switches. The company has also used the BS-VI upgrade to improve the braking mechanism and side-stand. The BS-VI Royal Enfield Himalayan comes with a three-year warranty.

While the company has announced the prices, features and the colour options, it has remained tight-lipped about the effects of the BS-VI upgrade to the engine. The hardware specifications on the BS-VI Royal Enfield Himalayan continue to include conventional telescopic forks and a mono-shock at the front and back respectively. Braking department comprises single discs on both wheels while the safety net, as mentioned above, includes switchable dual-channel ABS.

Apart from the BS-VI motorcycle, Royal Enfield has also announced the launch of a new range of apparel. The updated collection will offer dual sport helmets to match the colourways of the new Himalayan, lightweight jersey with armour pockets and a curated range of t-shirts, sweatshirts and headgears.

The Royal Enfield Genuine Motorcycle Accessories for the Himalayan comprise aluminium handlebar with cross brace, 26-litre aluminium panniers, touring seats with 3D mesh and a large engine guard. The optional accessories are backed by a two-year warranty.

*Ex-showroom Delhi