Ducati DesertX Discovery Launched in India

Ducati has introduced the DesertX Discovery in India, a purpose-built adventure motorcycle designed to tackle any terrain. This fully equipped model comes with enhanced protection, comfort, and a striking Thrilling Black/Ducati Red livery, making it stand out both on and off the road.

Built for the toughest expeditions, the DesertX Discovery comes standard with reinforced hand guards, an engine guard with water pump protection, a radiator grill, and a reinforced sump guard. Heated grips and a larger windshield enhance rider comfort, while the central stand provides stability and easy maintenance.

Also read: Ducati Opens Its Largest Indian Flagship Store in Bengaluru

With its 21-inch front wheel and rugged capabilities, the DesertX Discovery is ready for any adventure. Now available across Ducati dealerships in India, the motorcycle is priced at INR 21,78,200 (ex-showroom).