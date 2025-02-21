Jawa 350 Legacy Edition Launched: Exclusive Anniversary Special for 500 Riders

Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles marks the first anniversary of the Jawa 350 in India with the exclusive Jawa 350 Legacy Edition, limited to just 500 units. Priced at ₹1,98,950 (ex-showroom, New Delhi), this edition adds special touring-focused upgrades to enhance the riding experience.

The Legacy Edition includes a touring visor for improved wind protection, a pillion backrest for added comfort, a premium crash guard for enhanced safety, and exclusive accessories like a leather keychain and a collector’s edition Jawa miniature.

The Jawa 350 retains its 350cc liquid-cooled engine, delivering 22.5PS and 28.1Nm, paired with a 6-speed gearbox and an assist & slipper clutch for effortless shifts. Dual-channel ABS ensures confidence-inspiring braking, while a 178mm ground clearance and wider tyres enhance stability.

Inspired by the legendary Type 353, the Jawa 350 combines vintage charm with modern performance, featuring chrome and solid color options. The Legacy Edition is now available across Jawa dealerships, making it the ultimate collector’s choice for classic motorcycle enthusiasts.