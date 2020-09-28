At present, Benelli has only a single product (Imperiale 400) on sale in India that meets the latest BS6 emission regulations. The company has said that it will launch more BS6-compliant motorcycles in the coming months, however, we are yet to see its next BS6 launch in the country. Perhaps, the fact that Benelli is developing 10 new engines for its future motorcycles could be one of the reasons behind the delay?

Yes, that’s correct. Benelli is working on 10 new powerplants for its upcoming motorcycles. The company showcased its future plans in a recent presentation. The new engines will be divided into the following 4 categories:

Single-cylinder engines

Benelli will have a range of single-cylinder, air-cooled engines that will include 250cc, 380cc, and 530cc units. The Imperiale 530 is already under development and is said to be powered by the new single-cylinder 530cc engine.

Parallel-twin engines

Apart from the single-cylinder motors, Benelli would also introduce new 400cc, 700cc, and 900cc parallel-twin engines. While the company has not revealed in which future motorcycles would it use these powerplants, it appears that at least the upcoming TRK 800 ADV and a Leoncino Cross based on the existing model will come fitted with one of the aforementioned parallel-twin motors. At present, Benelli has 300cc, 500cc and 750cc twin-cylinder engines.

3-cylinder engines

Benelli is expected to reintroduce its 3-cylinder engine platform which it once had used in the Tornado Tre and TNT 899. While details regarding this mill are yet to be revealed, Benelli is expected to use a 900cc powerplant in the TNT 899i. Also, a much larger 1,209cc engine has already been revealed. Benelli is presently using it in the new 1250GT Tourer.

4-cylinder engines

The only 4-cylinder engine that Benelli currently has is the 600cc unit that we have seen in the TNT600i. In fact, this mill is also being used in the QJ SRG600 sports bike and QJ SRK600 naked motorcycle. Now, Benelli is working on two new 4-cylinder engines with 650cc and 1000cc displacements.

Also Read: Benelli Imperiale 400 low EMI scheme announced ahead of festive season

In other news, Benelli has unveiled the new TRK502 and TRK502X adventure motorcycles. Both the ADVs have been announced for the market in the USA where they will be sold via SSR Motorsports/Benelli dealerships.

For more Benelli updates and other two-wheeler news, stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com.

[Source: bennetts.co.uk]