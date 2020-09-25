New Benelli TRK502 and TRK502X unveiled, India-bound?

Benelli has unveiled the new TRK502 and TRK502X adventure motorcycles. Both the ADVs have been announced for the market in the USA where they will be sold via SSR Motorsports/Benelli dealerships.

Price

The new Benelli TRK502 has been priced at USD 5,999 which converts into INR 4.42 lakh whereas the more off-road focussed TRK502X demands a slight premium and has been slapped a sticker price of USD 6,399 (INR 4.72 lakh).

Engine

Both the new Benelli TRK502 and TRK502X share the same 499.6cc parallel-twin engine. It is a liquid-cooled motor which features a DOHC setup and comes with 4-valve per cylinder. Benelli has tuned this powerplant to deliver power and torque in a wide rev-range enabling riders to ride through diverse road conditions with ease. For the transmission, both the TRK502s have been incorporated with a 6-speed gearbox.

Features

The new Benelli TRK502 and TRK502X feature 50mm thick USD forks at the front with a travel of 134mm whereas the suspension duties at the rear are handled by a monoshock that comes with pre-load, compression, and rebound adjustability. While the TRK502 gets 17-inch cast aluminium wheels with 120/70 and 160/60 tyres for a smooth and efficient ride on the tarmac, the TRK502X comes fitted with 19-inch up front and 17-inch rear wire-spoke wheels for more off-road capabilities. And for the tyres, we have the aggressive Metzeler Tourance.

Some of the other key features of the TRK502 and TRK502X are:

20-litre fuel tank

Good-size windscreen

800mm seat height on the TRK502

838mm seat height on the TRK502X

TRK502 come with 190mm of ground clearance

TRK502X has 218mm of ground clearance

Benelli is also providing dedicated hard case luggage options for the new TRK502s. There is an aluminium top-box along with sturdy panniers whose combined cost is USD 999 (INR 73K).

Also Read: Benelli TRK 502-based QJ SRT 500 revealed via leaked images

In India, the only BS6-compliant model that Benelli has on sale is the Imperiale 400. The company has confirmed that it will launch multiple BS6 products in the coming months but it hasn’t revealed an exact timeline. The list of BS6 Benelli bikes to arrive in India does include the new TRK502 and TRK502X. Let’s see when would they become available in our country.

For more Benelli updates and other two-wheeler news, stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com.