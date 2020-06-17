Fully-faired QJ SRG 600 (not a Benelli) will have at least two variants- Report

The QJ SRG 600 (not Benelli 600RR) has been spotted again in China. The latest spy shots reveal that the fully-faired sibling of the QJ SRK 600 will have at least two variants.

It can be seen in the spy shots that one variant of the QJ SRG 600 will feature a set of silver USD front forks along with radially-mounted front brake callipers from a company called J.Juan. This is suspected to be a lower-spec variant of the middleweight bike.

There’s another variant in the spy pictures which has golden USD forks at the front. For the front brakes, QJ Motor has used a set of axially-mounted Brembo callipers. This is likely a higher-spec variant of the motorcycle.

It seems like QJ Motor has adopted a strategy similar to what we have seen in the case of the SRK 600. The naked middleweight motorcycle, which was launched in China earlier this month, is available in 3 variants - standard, medium and high - all with different suspension and braking equipment combinations.

The QJ SRG 600 was previously spotted in a blue colour. The latest spy images reveal that the upcoming motorcycle will also be available in red colour. This means that there will be at least two colour options.

As far as the QJ SRG 600 engine is concerned, it will be the same unit as the QJ SRK 600’s. The fully-faired motorcycle will use a 600 cc in-line 4-cylinder engine which is capable of producing 60 kW or 81.5 PS of maximum power at 11,000 rpm and 55 Nm of peak torque at 8,000 rpm. The powerplant will be linked to a 6-speed gearbox.

Also Read: New Benelli 302R launched in China, expected to arrive in India by year-end

Expect the QJ SRG 600 to be launched in its home country very soon. However, don’t get your hopes high for the 600 cc bike to reach the Indian shores as it’s likely to be a China-only model.

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more two-wheeler news.

[Image Source: weibo.com (account required)]