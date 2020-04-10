2021 Benelli Imperiale 530 design leaked via patent images

The 2021 Benelli Imperiale 530 has been revealed through leaked patent images. The new classic motorcycle looks identical to its younger sibling, the Benelli Imperiale 400.

The 2021 Imperiale 530 has a round headlamp and retro-styled side turn indicators. There's a long front fender to go with the bike’s classic visual styling. A single-piece handlebar has been installed to provide an upright and relaxed riding position. Benelli has also added chrome-plated rearview mirrors to enhance the Imperiale 530’s retro look. The rear end of the 2021 Benelli Imperiale 530 features retro-styled taillight along with side turn indicators.

A noticeable difference between the Imperiale 530 and the Imperiale 400 is with the seat. The former has a single-piece dual-tone seat, whereas the latter has a single-tone split seat setup. Also, there’s no pillion grab rail in the bigger Imperiale. Another prominent difference between these two classic motorcycles is that the Imperiale 400 comes with a black exhaust with chrome heat shields. On the other hand, the 2021 Imperiale 530's entire exhaust is chrome-plated.

The 2021 Benelli Imperiale 530 is expected to use a 530 cc single-cylinder engine. However, since the bike’s codename is BJ500, there’s also a possibility that its engine would be a 500 cc unit. In comparison, the BS4 model of the Benelli Imperiale 400 has a 373.5 cc air-cooled engine that produces 21 PS and 29 Nm of torque. It is being speculated that the Imperiale 530's engine would produce around 30 horsepower.

Benelli is said to reveal the 2021 Imperiale 530 in July this year. However, we wouldn’t be surprised if things get delayed because of the circumstances created by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 2021 Benelli Imperiale 530 could be launched in India sometime later in 2021. It will most likely rival the Honda Rebel 500, which is said to reach showrooms here later this year.

