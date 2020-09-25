Benelli Imperiale 400 low EMI scheme announced ahead of festive season

With the hope of luring in as many customers as possible during the upcoming festive season in the country, Benelli India has announced an attractive low EMI scheme for its retro-styled Imperiale 400. Under this low EMI offer, customers need to pay a monthly instalment of INR 4,999 only with up to 85% funding.

At present, the Imperiale 400 is the only Benelli motorcycle that complies with the BS6 emission standards. Thus, it is also the only product of the Chinese-owned Italian brand that is on sale in India right now. The BS6 Benelli Imperiale 400 was launched in July at INR 1.99 lakh* which made it INR 19,500 more expensive than its BS4 counterpart that retailed at INR 1,79,500*.

Speaking on the announcement of the low EMI scheme, Mr Vikas Jhabakh, Managing Director, Benelli India, said:

We are delighted to offer a customised solution for our customers to ensure that the Imperiale 400 is well within their reach. Festivities are auspicious occasions for everyone to fulfil their dreams. We wanted to make sure that the pandemic situation doesn’t cause a hindrance to our fans and customers, towards fulfilling their dreams of owning an Italian classic.

Apart from the new low EMI scheme, Benelli is also offering the Imperiale 400 with Best-In-Class '3-Year Unlimited Kilometre Warranty and 2-years of complimentary service as Standard’. Customers will also get 3rd-year Annual Maintenance Contract, Pick and Drop facility, and 24x7 RSA service.

The Benelli Imperiale 400 bookings are already open. Interested buyers can make their reservations either by visiting their nearest Benelli dealership or online on the company’s official website. The booking amount has been set at INR 6,000.

In other news, Benelli is preparing to launch multiple BS6 models in India in the coming months. The Chinese-owned Italian company has confirmed in a press statement that it will bring seven BS6 Benelli bikes in our country in the near future.

*Ex-showroom