Benelli’s new sister brand QJ has unveiled the SRK 600 in its home country. The QJ SRK 600 is the same naked middleweight motorcycle which was previously referred to as the Benelli SRK 600.

Benelli may be an Italian brand but it is owned by the Chinese conglomerate Zhejiang Qianjiang. The same Chinese company has now launched a brand-new firm under its umbrella called QJ Motor whose primary focus is on high-end and large-displacement bikes. The QJ SRK 600 is QJ Motor's first-ever product that has just been unveiled in China. It was earlier suspected to be the Benelli SRK 600.

The Chinese name of the QJ SRK 600 is 'QJ 追600' (QJ Chase 600). The new middleweight bike is based on the Benelli TNT 600i but is much more stylish. It features a very aggressive front end thanks to the new LED headlamp unit. The golden USD front forks further enhance the bike’s visual appeal. Unlike in the Benelli TNT 600i, the QJ SRK 600 has a single underbelly exhaust. The Chase 600 comes equipped with a 5-inch fully-digital and fully-colour instrument cluster. The bike also features keyless ignition.

Powering the QJ SRK 600 is a domestically developed 600 cc in-line 4-cylinder engine which produces 60 kW or 81.5 PS of maximum power at 11,000 rpm and 55 Nm of peak torque at 8,000 rpm. The engine is paired with a 6-speed gearbox. The QJ SRK 600 is capable of doing the 0-100 km/h sprint in 4.5 seconds and has a top speed of 210 km/h.

QJ SRK 600 Dimensions

Aspect Measurements Length 2,140 mm Width 790 mm Height 1,080 mm Wheelbase 1,460 mm Ground clearance 150 mm Seat height 800 mm Kerb weight 198 kg Fuel tank capacity 15 litres

QJ SRK 600 Variants, Colours & Price

The QJ SRK 600 has 3 variants - standard, medium and high. The price starts at CNY 43,999 (INR 4,66,756). The difference between the variants is in terms of equipment. Refer to those details in the table below:

Variant Front suspension Rear suspension Brakes Price Standard Benelli Benelli Benelli CNY 43,999 (INR 4,66,756) Medium KYB KYB Xihu CNY 46,999 (INR 4,98,581) High Marzocchi KYB Brembo CNY 49,999 (INR 5,30,406)

The QJ SRK 600 has 4 colour options including Red, Black, White and Blue. This middleweight motorcycle is likely a China-only model.

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more two-wheeler news.