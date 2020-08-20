Multiple BS6 Benelli bikes to be launched in the coming months

Benelli is preparing to launch multiple BS6 models in India in the coming months. The Chinese-owned Italian company has confirmed in a press statement that it will bring seven BS6 Benelli bikes in our country in the near future. These BS6 models will include the Benelli TRK 502, TRK 502X, Leoncino 500, Leoncino 250, TNT 600i, 302S, and 302R.

Benelli has not revealed an exact timeline as to when it will start launching the aforementioned BS6 bikes and in which order. However, the fact that it will eventually launch these BS6 models should bring some relief to the Benelli fans in the country.

At present, the only motorcycle in Benelli’s Indian product line-up that meets the stricter Bharat Stage 6 emission standards is the Imperiale 400. It is also the only classic model that Benelli has to offer in India. The BS6 Benelli Imperiale 400 was launched early last month at a starting price of INR 1.99 lakh*, which makes it INR 19,500 costlier than its BS4 counterpart that retailed at INR 1,79,500*. Expect a similar price difference between the BS4 and BS6 models of the upcoming Benelli bikes.

Powering the BS6 Benelli Imperiale 400 is a 374cc single-cylinder air-cooled mill. This fuel-injected powerplant produces 21 hp at 6,000 rpm and 29 Nm at 3,500 rpm. For reference, the BS4 Benelli Imperiale 400 used to churn out 21 hp at 5,500 rpm and 29 Nm of torque at 4,500 rpm. Did you note the difference in the rpm?

In other news, the 2021 Benelli Imperiale 530 has been revealed through leaked patent images. It looks identical to the Imperiale 400. It is expected to use a 530cc single-cylinder engine. However, since the bike’s codename is BJ500, there’s also a possibility that its engine would be a 500cc unit.

*Ex-showroom