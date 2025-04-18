TVS Apache RR 310 Upgraded for 2025 with New Tech & Colour

TVS Motor Company has unveiled the 2025 TVS Apache RR 310, celebrating 20 years of the Apache brand and surpassing 6 million customers globally. Now compliant with OBD-2B norms, the flagship supersport motorcycle carries forward TVS Racing’s championship-winning legacy.

Inspired by the Asia Road Racing Championship-winning machine, the upgraded RR 310 boasts serious performance credentials, featuring a 38 PS reverse-inclined DOHC engine and peak torque of 29 Nm. Riders can choose from four riding modes—Track, Sport, Urban, and Rain—for a customized experience both on the street and the track.

New segment-first features like Sequential Turn Signal Lamps (TSL) and Cornering Drag Torque Control (RT-DSC) have been introduced, along with Launch Control and a Gen-2 Race Computer with multi-language support. A new 8-spoke alloy wheel design adds to the bike’s aggressive stance.

The 2025 Apache RR 310 is available in two variants, with three BTO customization options, and debuts a striking Sepang Blue Race Replica color scheme inspired by the TVS Asia OMC race bike.