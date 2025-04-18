Ultraviolette Partners with MotoMondo for UK and Benelux Launch

Ultraviolette has announced its official entry into the United Kingdom and Benelux markets through a strategic partnership with MotoMondo. As the brand’s exclusive importer and distributor, MotoMondo will handle operations across Belgium, the Netherlands, and Luxembourg, marking a major milestone in Ultraviolette’s global expansion.

The collaboration aims to introduce Ultraviolette’s cutting-edge electric motorcycles to Europe, starting with the F77 MACH 2 RECON. Known for its high-performance credentials, the F77 MACH 2 RECON will be offered at an attractive introductory on-road price of £8,499 for all pre-bookings made before June 30, 2025. After that, it will retail for £9,399.

With MotoMondo’s proven track record of representing premium motorcycle brands and deep regional market expertise, Ultraviolette is confident of making a strong impact. This move underlines Ultraviolette’s mission of “Make in India, for the World,” and sets the stage for further growth in key international markets.