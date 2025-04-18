Ultraviolette Partners with MotoMondo for UK and Benelux Launch

18/04/2025 - 17:24 | Bike news,   | IAB Team

Ultraviolette has announced its official entry into the United Kingdom and Benelux markets through a strategic partnership with MotoMondo. As the brand’s exclusive importer and distributor, MotoMondo will handle operations across Belgium, the Netherlands, and Luxembourg, marking a major milestone in Ultraviolette’s global expansion.

Ultraviolette Partners With Motomondo For Uk And B

The collaboration aims to introduce Ultraviolette’s cutting-edge electric motorcycles to Europe, starting with the F77 MACH 2 RECON. Known for its high-performance credentials, the F77 MACH 2 RECON will be offered at an attractive introductory on-road price of £8,499 for all pre-bookings made before June 30, 2025. After that, it will retail for £9,399.

With MotoMondo’s proven track record of representing premium motorcycle brands and deep regional market expertise, Ultraviolette is confident of making a strong impact. This move underlines Ultraviolette’s mission of “Make in India, for the World,” and sets the stage for further growth in key international markets.

You might also like

Submit Spy Shots and Get Bragging Rights

Most Viewed

Latest