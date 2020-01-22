BS-VI KTM 250 Duke to be launched with new colours and INR 4,000 price hike - Report

The first images of the BS-VI KTM 250 Duke have leaked online, revealing that it will be available in new colours. Also, a new report claims that the BS-VI version will be around INR 4,000 pricier.

The BS-VI KTM 250 Duke will be available in three new colour options: Black/Orange, Silver/Orange and Silver/Black. An orange coloured trellis frame will be standard.

The KTM 250 Duke will retain the old orange backlit instrumentation post the BS-VI upgrade. We would have loved to see the TFT console from the more premium KTM 390 Duke. Besides that, the motorcycle continues to be fitted with a slipper clutch and a halogen headlamp.

The KTM 250 Duke is powered by a 248.8 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine which produces 22 kW (30 PS) of power and 34 Nm of torque (in BS-IV avatar). The gearbox is a 6-speed unit. Also, the motorcycle is suspended over upside-down fork up front and a monoshock in the rear, both sourced from WP. Besides that, the KTM 250 Duke has a 300 mm disc with four-piston radially mounted calliper at the front and a 230 mm disc with a single-piston floating calliper at the rear.

KTM will manufacture the BS-VI 250 Duke at its Pune based facility and will also be exporting the quarter-litre motorcycle. The motorcycle boasts a 185 mm ground clearance and a 146 kg dry weight. We expect the latter to increase a few notches to accommodate the weight of the bigger catalytic convertor need to meet the stricter BS-VI emission norms.

