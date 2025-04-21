New Ninja 650 KRT Edition Brings Racing Spirit to India at ₹7.27 Lakh

Kawasaki has introduced the 2025 Ninja 650 KRT Edition in India, priced at ₹7.27 lakh (ex-showroom). Sporting the striking Kawasaki Racing Team (KRT) livery in white, black, and yellow, the new edition carries forward the Ninja 650’s sharp design, including twin LED headlights and an underbelly exhaust.

Powering the Ninja 650 KRT is the familiar 649cc, liquid-cooled parallel-twin engine that delivers 67 BHP at 8,000 rpm and 64 Nm of torque at 6,700 rpm, paired with a 6-speed gearbox for smooth performance.

For the suspension, the Ninja 650 KRT Edition gets a 41 mm telescopic front fork and a preload-adjustable rear mono-shock. Braking duties are handled by a 300 mm front disc and a 220 mm rear disc, both mounted on 17-inch alloy wheels.

The bike features a 4.3-inch TFT colour display with Bluetooth connectivity, enhancing rider convenience. Safety tech includes ABS and traction control with two selectable modes.

With its race-inspired styling and tech upgrades, the 2025 Ninja 650 KRT Edition strengthens Kawasaki’s middleweight lineup in India.

