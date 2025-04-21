2025 Ducati Scrambler Full Throttle Launched in India

Ducati India has introduced the all-new 2025 Scrambler Ducati Full Throttle, a bold tribute to flat track racing, across its dealerships nationwide. Designed for riders who crave a sporty edge with classic Scrambler charm, the Full Throttle blends racing-inspired aesthetics with modern technology.

Sporting a striking black and bronze livery, bronze wheels, and bold side number plates, the Full Throttle makes an instant statement. A low variable cross-section handlebar, flatter sportier seat, and a streamlined rear end add to its aggressive stance.

Powered by a lively 803cc L-twin engine and paired with a smooth Quick Shift Up/Down system, the bike promises both agility and excitement. The lightweight chassis, Termignoni exhaust, and advanced electronics—like Ride-by-Wire with Road and Sport riding modes—further elevate the riding experience.

The Full Throttle features a crisp 4.3-inch TFT display and the Ducati Multimedia System for seamless connectivity. Safety is equally impressive, with Cornering ABS and adjustable Ducati Traction Control ensuring confident handling in all conditions.

Comfortable, customizable, and true to its racing roots, the 2025 Scrambler Ducati Full Throttle is ready to carve city streets and open highways alike.