KTM 390 Duke to get new colours & an INR 5,000 price hike with BS-VI upgrade

The BS-VI KTM 390 Duke will be available in new colour options, spy shots posted by BikeDekho have revealed. The updated motorcycle will be around INR 5,000 costlier than the old version.

The KTM 390 Duke will now be retailed in black-white and orange-white colour schemes. With a price hike of around INR 5,000, it will be priced at INR 2.52 lakh (ex-showroom Mumbai) now.

The KTM 390 Duke will also get a bi-directional quick-shifter with the BS-VI upgrade, and that too as standard. This is the same unit which does duty in the newly launched KTM 390 Adventure. Speaking to Indian Autos Blog on condition of anonymity, a KTM dealership manager in Delhi-NCR said that deliveries of the updated BS-VI KTM 390 Duke will begin in the first week of February 2019. The updated motorcycle will have orange paint for the trellis frame, but unlike in the old model, its sub-frame will be painted black or white depending on the colour of the motorcycle.

With the BS-VI upgrade, KTM is expected to introduce new WP Apex suspension in the 390 Duke, something we had seen in the EICMA 2019 display model. The powertrain will be the same 373.2 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine which produces 43 PS of power and 37 Nm of power. That’s the same output seen in the BS-VI compliant 390 Adventure.

Unlike the KTM 390 Adventure, the KTM 390 Duke is not offered with cornering ABS and traction control. However, features common between the two do include an LED headlamp, TFT coloured instrumentation, ride by wire, switchable ABS and slipper clutch.

Apart from the BS-VI KTM 390, the Pune-based manufacturer will also be launching the BS-VI KTM 250 Duke in the coming days. This quarter-litre motorcycle will be priced at INR 2 lakh (ex-showroom, Mumbai) which is a hike of INR 4,000.

KTM will update the rest of the domestic product line-up in the coming weeks. The company is at present also offering a discount of up to INR 1 lakh on the BS-IV compliant 790 Duke.

[Source: BikeDekho]