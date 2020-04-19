7-seat Hyundai Creta spied yet again, looks much longer than 5-seat version

The 7-seat Hyundai Creta has been spied on test yet again. The Hyundai Creta seven seater is being developed in South Korea.

The new spy shots of the 7-seat Hyundai Creta give us a better idea about its size compared to the previous spy shots. The three-row version is noticeably longer than the 5-seat version, which measures 4,300 mm in length. It looks a bit taller too, and that could be because of its different roof rails. Unlike the 5-seat 2020 Hyundai Creta, which is 1,635 mm tall (with roof rails), the 7-seat version doesn’t have flush roof rails.

The Hyundai Creta seven seater will feature a modified front fascia. A unique solid chrome mesh grille will be the biggest telltale sign of it being the three-row version. It will also help it look even closer to the Hyundai Palisade flagship SUV. Regular readers would know that Hyundai has designed the second-gen Creta to look like a mini Palisade.

Distinctive roof rails and side sill garnish, rear quarter glass, and of course, a longer body, will distinguish the 7-seat Hyundai Creta’s profile from that of the 5-seat version. One more difference that will be visible on the sides will be a roofline falling not as steeply. The elevation of the beltline at the rear won’t be as strong either. The rear fascia of the three-row version will have another significant visual difference from the two-row version - wider, split tail lamps.

The 7-seat Hyundai Creta will likely have the same wheelbase as the Kia Seltos that is made in South Korea and China - 2,630 mm. The 5-seat version’s wheelbase is 2,600 mm. The powertrain options are expected to be the same, though:

Engine Maximum Power Maximum Torque Transmission Drivetrain Layout 1.5L naturally aspirated petrol 115 PS 144 Nm 6-speed MT FWD 1.5L naturally aspirated petrol 115 PS 144 Nm CVT FWD 1.4L turbocharged petrol 140 PS 242 Nm 7-speed DCT FWD 1.5L turbocharged diesel 115 PS 250 Nm 6-speed MT FWD 1.5L turbocharged diesel 115 PS 250 Nm 6-speed AT FWD

The launch date of the 7-seat Hyundai Creta isn’t known yet. We expect this model to be in Indian showrooms in early 2021. Its prices may start at somewhere between INR 11-11.50 lakh (ex-showroom).

