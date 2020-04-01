7-seat Hyundai Creta with distinctive tail lamps spied

A new spy shot of the 7-seat Hyundai Creta has surfaced online, revealing its rear end. The Hyundai Creta seven seater will apparently feature unique design at the rear.

The latest spy shot shows the 7-seat Hyundai Creta with wider LED tail lamps that have inward extensions on the tailgate.

The 7-seat Hyundai Creta will have several design modifications for being more appealing and to be able to have the extra space required for the third-row seats. The latest spy shot shows wider LED tail lamps that have inward extensions on the tailgate. Also, the rear windscreen might not be as rakish as on the 2020 Hyundai Creta.

At the front, the three-row Hyundai Creta will feature a unique radiator grille with chrome inserts in a more premium pattern, bigger lower air intake and also front parking sensors. Differences on the sides will include distinctive side sills, a revised roofline, slimmer Lightening Arch pillar and rear quarter glass. The previous spy shot had shown a different roof rail design as well.

The interior design might be the same as that of the regular model. However, more comfort and convenience features are expected onboard, including a 360-degree camera and configurable ambient lighting.

The all-new Hyundai Creta measures 4,300 mm in length, 1,790 mm in width and 1,635 mm in height (with roof rails). Its wheelbase spans a length of 2,610 mm. The 7-seat version will likely have the same wheelbase but an extended rear overhang.

As for the powertrain options, expect the same options as those of the 5-seat version:

EngineMaximum PowerMaximum TorqueTransmissionDrivetrain Layout
1.5L naturally aspirated petrol115 PS144 Nm6-speed MTFWD
1.5L naturally aspirated petrol115 PS144 NmCVTFWD
1.4L turbocharged petrol140 PS242 Nm7-speed DCTFWD
1.5L turbocharged diesel115 PS250 Nm6-speed MTFWD
1.5L turbocharged diesel115 PS250 Nm6-speed ATFWD

The prices of the 7-seat Hyundai Creta may start from somewhere between INR 11-11.50 lakh (ex-showroom). The launch may take place in early 2021.

