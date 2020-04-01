7-seat Hyundai Creta with distinctive tail lamps spied

A new spy shot of the 7-seat Hyundai Creta has surfaced online, revealing its rear end. The Hyundai Creta seven seater will apparently feature unique design at the rear.

The 7-seat Hyundai Creta will have several design modifications for being more appealing and to be able to have the extra space required for the third-row seats. The latest spy shot shows wider LED tail lamps that have inward extensions on the tailgate. Also, the rear windscreen might not be as rakish as on the 2020 Hyundai Creta.

At the front, the three-row Hyundai Creta will feature a unique radiator grille with chrome inserts in a more premium pattern, bigger lower air intake and also front parking sensors. Differences on the sides will include distinctive side sills, a revised roofline, slimmer Lightening Arch pillar and rear quarter glass. The previous spy shot had shown a different roof rail design as well.

The interior design might be the same as that of the regular model. However, more comfort and convenience features are expected onboard, including a 360-degree camera and configurable ambient lighting.

The all-new Hyundai Creta measures 4,300 mm in length, 1,790 mm in width and 1,635 mm in height (with roof rails). Its wheelbase spans a length of 2,610 mm. The 7-seat version will likely have the same wheelbase but an extended rear overhang.

As for the powertrain options, expect the same options as those of the 5-seat version:

Engine Maximum Power Maximum Torque Transmission Drivetrain Layout 1.5L naturally aspirated petrol 115 PS 144 Nm 6-speed MT FWD 1.5L naturally aspirated petrol 115 PS 144 Nm CVT FWD 1.4L turbocharged petrol 140 PS 242 Nm 7-speed DCT FWD 1.5L turbocharged diesel 115 PS 250 Nm 6-speed MT FWD 1.5L turbocharged diesel 115 PS 250 Nm 6-speed AT FWD

The prices of the 7-seat Hyundai Creta may start from somewhere between INR 11-11.50 lakh (ex-showroom). The launch may take place in early 2021.

