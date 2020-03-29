Scoop: 7-seat Hyundai Creta spied for the first time, to go on sale in 2021

The 7-seat Hyundai Creta has been spied for the first time. Hyundai is testing the 7-seat Creta, seen in the spy shot below, in South Korea.

The 7-seat Hyundai Creta has subtle visual differences compared to the 5-seat 2020 Hyundai Creta. The most noticeable change on the seven-seater at the front is the unique, chrome-studded radiator grille. Look closer and you’ll see even front parking sensors, which are not offered on the five-seater.

On the sides, the 7-seat Hyundai Creta sports the 17-inch Clean Silver alloy wheels of the 2020 Hyundai Creta. The seven-seater has a distinctive, silver-coloured side sill that underlines its longer body. The beltline doesn’t have that noticeable kick at the rear. The roofline doesn’t fall as aggressively and looks rather flattish. The Lightening Arch C-pillar is slimmer and makes way for a quarter glass so that the third-row occupants can have a view outside on their sides. The roof rails are also different.

The 7-seat Hyundai Creta will likely have a longer rear overhang to make space for the extra row of seats. Don’t expect the third row to have decent space for adults, though. The boot space, naturally, won’t be as much as that of the 5-seat version (433 litres), although the maximum luggage space would be more. The mechanical configurations should be the same, as listed below:

Engine Maximum Power Maximum Torque Transmission Drivetrain Layout 1.5L naturally aspirated petrol 115 PS 144 Nm 6-speed MT FWD 1.5L naturally aspirated petrol 115 PS 144 Nm CVT FWD 1.4L turbocharged petrol 140 PS 242 Nm 7-speed DCT FWD 1.5L turbocharged diesel 115 PS 250 Nm 6-speed MT FWD 1.5L turbocharged diesel 115 PS 250 Nm 6-speed AT FWD

The 7-seat Hyundai Creta may go on sale in early 2021. It should be priced from around INR 11-11.50 lakh (ex-showroom).

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more Hyundai updates and other four-wheeler news.