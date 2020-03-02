2020 Hyundai Creta: Variant breakdown

Hyundai is all set to bounce back with its all-new, second-gen Creta, with a major overhaul to its design as well as mechanicals. However, this time around, it will not be easy for the Creta to regain its supremacy, as unlike before, it has got a range of competitors, which have raised the bars higher by providing more advanced features and better performance in this segment.

The 2020 Hyundai Creta is offered with a total of five powertrain options spread across fourteen variants to choose from. Also, there are ten paint schemes available – eight single tone options namely Polar White, Typhoon Silver, Phantom Black, Lava Orange, Red Mulberry, Titan Grey, Galaxy Blue and Deep Forest - and two dual-tone options of Polar White/Phantom Black and Lava Orange/Phantom Black.

Hyundai knows how to address the rising competition very well, and so, it has ensured that the 2020 Creta comes loaded to the gills with a couple of segment-first features and top-notch performance. Let’s have a look at what all variants are there in the new Hyundai Creta:

E

This variant is available only with a 1.5-litre diesel engine linked to a 6-speed MT and gets the basic safety features like dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, reverse parking sensors, high-speed alert system, front seat belt reminders, speed sensing auto door lock and impact sensing auto door unlock.

When it comes to styling and comfort and convenience features, the base E variant doesn’t seem too basic, with features like projector headlamps, front and rear skid plates, LED tail lamps, body-coloured rear spoiler, silver side garnish and silver-finished B and C pillars.

On the inside, the E variant comes with goodies like flat-bottom steering wheel, 3.5-inch TFT MID screen in the instrument console, tilt adjustment for steering, height adjustment for driver’s seat, 12V power socket, cooled glove box, manual AC, rear AC vents, remote central locking, electrically adjustable ORVMs, lane change indicator and gear shift indicator.

EX

This variant is available with both 1.5-litre petrol and diesel engines (linked to a 6-speed MT) and gets a shark fin antenna as the only additional thing on the outside. However, it gets some noteworthy additions on the inside, like an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple Carplay and Android Auto as well as voice recognition, front USB charger and Arkamys sound system with 4 speakers and 2 tweeters, and steering mounted audio, bluetooth and phone controls and i-Blue remote control app support.

S

Like the lower EX variant, the S variant is available with both 1.5-litre petrol-manual and 1.5-litre diesel-manual engine-transmission combinations. However, it is bestowed with few more add ons like 16-inch wheels with wheel caps, chrome-finished front grille, front fog lamps, silver-finished roof rails and rear wiper and washer.

The interior of the S variant gets fee more goodies like chrome finished inside door handles, leather-wrapped gear knob, full cloth seat fabric, rear USB charger, reverse parking camera, driver rearview monitor, automatic climate control, cruise control, push-button start with keyless entry, auto light control and manual curtains for rear windows.

SX

This particular variant has the most extensive list of powertrain options available, including 1.5-litre petrol-manual, 1.5-litre petrol-CVT, 1.5-litre diesel-manual, 1.5-litre diesel-automatic and 1.4-litre petrol-DCT. The list of safety features sees the inclusion of electronic stability control, vehicle stability management and hill assist control.

On the outside, the SX variant looks a bit glitzier with additional features like 17-inch silver alloy wheels, daytime running LEDs, chrome finished outside door handles and puddle lamps. The cabin sees further inclusion of bits like leather-wrapped steering wheel, ambient lighting, electrically foldable ORVMs, bigger, 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, panoramic sunroof, rear-seat armrest with cup holders, adjustable rear seat headrests, LED reading lamps, wireless phone charger, 60:40 split rear seats and reclining rear backrest.

SX(O)

This is the range-topping variant of the 2020 Hyundai Creta and is offered in all the engine-powertrain options of the lower SX variant, except the 1.5-litre petrol-manual. On the outside, the silver alloy wheels are replaced by fancier-looking 17-inch machined alloy wheels. The safety features list sees the addition of side and curtain airbags as well.

The interior is blessed with a few more premium features like a 7-inch full TFT instrument console, 8-speaker premium audio system from BOSE, ventilated front seats, electrically adjustable driver’s seat, remote engine start-stop and electric parking brake with auto-hold function.

Apart from its very own distant sibling, the Kia Seltos, the all-new Hyundai Creta will take on the likes of MG Hector, Tata Harrier, Nissan Kicks and Renault Captur. With such significant changes in overall design, equipment list and powertrain options, the 2020 Hyundai Creta will be pricier than the outgoing first-gen model.

2020 Hyundai Creta - Powertrain options