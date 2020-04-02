The Hyundai Palisade N is Namyang’s craziest SUV to the date

As if It wasn’t sad enough that we don’t get the Hyundai Palisade in India, a go-fast Hyundai Palisade N has been revealed now.

First things first, the Hyundai Palisade N is just an imaginary product. Given the heartbreaking health crisis around the world, Hyundai N just released a bunch of fun ideas for its future models instead of joking around on this year's April Fools' day. The performance sub-brand of Hyundai brand introduced a Hyundai Palisade N, a Hyundai Nexo N and a Hyundai Prophecy N virtually.

The Hyundai Palisade N comes in the N division’s signature blue colour scheme with contrasting gloss black elements and red stripes. The lower ride height gives it a sportier stance and makes it look much more appealing than it already is. The pimped-out Hyundai Palisade also has an exclusive radiator grille, front air intakes, unique alloy wheels, quad exhaust pipes, a more aerodynamic roof spoiler with triangular brake light and underbody spoilers all around.

The Hyundai Palisade is a mid-size SUV based on the same platform as the Kia Telluride. Like the Kia offering, it is a left-hand drive-only model. It measures 4,980 mm in length, 1,975 mm in width and 1,750 mm in height. It has a 2,900 mm wheelbase.

Hyundai offers the Palisade in 7- and 8-seat versions with 277 PS 3.5-litre MPi petrol, 295 PS 3.8-litre GDi petrol engine and 193 PS/200 PS 2.2-litre TCi diesel engine options. An 8-speed automatic transmission is standard. An AWD system is available optionally. In South Korea, prices start at just KRW 33.97 million or INR 21.09 lakh.

Reports say that Hyundai N will enter in India this year and that the Hyundai i30 Fastback N, which was displayed at Auto Expo 2020, is under consideration for our market. Well, with Hyundai expanding the availability of its T-GDi engines in the country, we know one thing for sure, that it is trying to establish a reputation of being a performance-focused brand.

As for the Hyundai Palisade's Indian launch, we doubt there will ever be a right-hand drive version in the current generation. Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more Hyundai updates and other four-wheeler news.