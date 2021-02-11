2021 Royal Enfield Himalayan Pine Green Colour Spied, to Launch Today

Thanks to the several spy shots, many details of the 2021 Royal Enfield Himalayan have come to light including its new colour options. While things will become official in a few hours from now when RE finally launches the new Himalayan, earlier reports tell us that the updated model would be available in 3 new paint schemes - Mirage Silver, Granite Black, and Pine Green.

We recently reported about the Mirage Silver colour option of the upcoming Himalayan that was revealed via a bunch of spy shots. And now, we have come across a new spy picture that shows the Pine Green colour of the updated model which appears to be parked at a dealership’s warehouse.

Also Read: 650cc Royal Enfield Cruiser Spied Again - Listen to its Exhaust Note!

What we can infer from the above spy image is that the Pine Green shade of the 2021 Royal Enfield Himalayan would have been created as a camouflage colour option for the customers. It features a light green base paint with dark green camo graphics on parts like the sides of the front fender and fuel tank and whole side panels. Most likely, this will be the only colour option in which the redesigned front rack for carrying jerry cans is not finished in black.

Apart from the three new colour options, Royal Enfield is expected to carry forward the Gravel Grey, Lake Blue, and Rock Red paint schemes from the Himalayan’s existing model. So, the new model would have a total of 6 colour options. Which one would you pick and why? Let us know in the comment section below.

Some of the other new features that would be included in the 2021 Himalayan include a newly designed windscreen, blacked-out headlight mask, revised rear rack, improved seat for enhanced comfort, and, of course, RE’s Tripper Navigation System.

For more Royal Enfield news and other two-wheeler updates, stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com.