650cc Royal Enfield Cruiser Spied Again - Listen to its Exhaust Note!

Remember the first spy video of the 650cc Royal Enfield Cruiser that emerged in August 2020? While it did reveal some of the key features of the new bike, it couldn’t capture the exhaust note quite clearly. The person who was shooting the video was on a motorcycle and there was just too much wind noise that seeped into the footage. Now, there’s a new 650cc Royal Enfield Cruiser spy video that has surfaced on the internet and, thankfully, it gives us clearer audio of the motorcycle’s exhaust note. Have a listen!

The video has been uploaded by YouTuber Masked Moto. Since it has been recorded from inside a car, there’s no wind noise creating any disturbance. As the test mule passes by, we can hear the bike’s exhaust note. Although the sound is identical to that of the Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650’s 270-degree firing order twin-cylinder engine, we feel that it is a bit louder and we’re not complaining!

Since the prototype of the 650cc Royal Enfield Cruiser caught on camera is wearing no camouflage, it reveals several features of the upcoming motorcycle. We can see a clear windscreen, round headlamp, and round side indicators. USD front forks and twin shock absorbers at the rear are handling the suspension duties. Of course, we have the dual low-slung exhaust setup that sounds and looks good.

At the rear, there’s a pillion seat with a backrest for enhanced comfort. A small luggage rack is also added at the back. The round LED tail lamp reminds us of the Royal Enfield Meteor 350. The license plate holder, along with the turn signals, is placed lower down on the rear fender. The riding position is that of a typical cruiser - relaxed and upright with feet-forward. The presence of alloy wheels should be welcomed by enthusiasts.

The 650cc Royal Enfield Cruiser has been undergoing road tests for several months now. In the latest video, it looks quite production-ready and, thus, RE could launch it soon.

For more Royal Enfield news and other two-wheeler updates, stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com.