2021 Royal Enfield Himalayan Price & Colours Leaked Ahead Of Launch

We’ve been hearing a lot about the 2021 Royal Enfield Himalayan for the last few weeks. The updated model of the Chennai-based company’s dual-sport motorcycle has been spied several times in the recent past and, thus, become a hot topic. Many enthusiasts would be curiously waiting for the new model to break cover. But until that happens, the latest developments tell us that the 2021 Royal Enfield Himalayan price and colours have been leaked.

2021 Royal Enfield Himalayan Price

The leaked images are said to be of RE’s official website. Apparently, Royal Enfield was allegedly testing its online motorcycle configurator tool for the new Himalayan. The so-called official images of the updated model were uploaded for a short period and got leaked. Based on these pictures, the new Himalayan would cost INR 2,51,565 (ex-showroom). Now, it’s unclear whether this figure is for the base model or customised unit (new colour) with the panniers included.

2021 Royal Enfield Himalayan Colours

We already know that the 2021 Himalayan would come in 3 new colour options namely the Granite Black, Mirage Silver, and Pine Green. All of them are shown in the leaked images. RE is also expected to carry forward the Gravel Grey, Lake Blue and Rock Red paint schemes from the dual-sport motorcycle’s previous model.

2021 Royal Enfield Himalayan Features

Apart from the new colours, the 2021 Himalayan would come equipped with several additional features such as the Tripper Navigation System, redesigned windscreen, tweaked front rack and rear carrier, and revised seat.

2021 Royal Enfield Himalayan Launch

Going by the frequency of earlier spy shots and now the new leaked images, it is being speculated that the 2021 Royal Enfield Himalayan would be launched very soon - perhaps, by the end of this month or during early February.

