Mercedes-Benz Enhances Active Parking Assist for Greater Ease and Safety

Mercedes-Benz has upgraded its Active Parking Assist with PARKTRONIC, making parking faster and more user-friendly. The system now operates at 4 km/h, doubling its speed and improving convenience for drivers. Activated via a digital button, the process features a status bar for progress updates. PARKTRONIC tones are muted during automated parking, and models with a 360-deg camera offer multiple viewing angles for added precision.

These updates come standard with the latest models of the E-Class, S-Class, EQS, EQS SUV, EQE, EQE SUV, and Maybach versions equipped with the parking package and reversing camera. The 360° camera is available as an optional add-on.

The system detects parking spaces below 35 km/h and identifies tight spots with just 50 cm of clearance on either end. Drivers can select spaces and initiate parking with ease, even choosing forward or reverse parking for perpendicular spaces.

Safety remains central to the system. Sensors detect nearby pedestrians, cyclists, or vehicles and issue warnings. If the driver doesn’t act, autonomous emergency braking ensures safety. These advancements solidify Mercedes-Benz's commitment to seamless and secure driving experiences.