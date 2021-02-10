2021 Royal Enfield Himalayan New Spy Shots Surface, Reveal Silver Colour

We know that soon there’s going to be a new Royal Enfield Himalayan on sale. The Chennai-based company has been testing the updated model for quite some time now. Several prototypes have been sighted in the past few months. And now a bunch of new spy shots have surfaced which reveal the upcoming motorcycle's new silver colour.

2021 Royal Enfield Himalayan Spy Shots

Like we mentioned earlier, the 2021 Royal Enfield Himalayan has been spotted testing several times in the past. The previous spy shots have given out many key details of the upcoming motorcycle. However, the latest bunch of spy pictures are the clearest ones to date. They reveal the new Mirage Silver colour of the updated Himalayan. The side panels have been painted silver, too. And the black stripes on the fuel tank are a nice touch. Overall, the motorcycle looks quite attractive in this paint scheme.

2021 Royal Enfield Himalayan Features

In the latest spy shots, we also spot a wide extension added to the front fender of the new Himalayan. Perhaps, it’s there just to keep the scratches away while the bike is moved around the warehouse and would be removed eventually.

Some of the other key features would include:

Tripper Navigation System

Redesigned windscreen

Tweaked front rack

Blacked-out headlight mask

Revised rear rack

Newly designed seat for better comfort

New colour options

2021 Royal Enfield Himalayan Specs

Royal Enfield is expected to make no changes in the mechanicals of the 2021 Himalayan. The new motorcycle is likely to be powered by the same 411cc single-cylinder engine that complies with the BS6 emission regulations. It is capable of delivering 24.3 bhp of max power at 6500 rpm and 32 Nm of peak torque in the 4000 to 4500 rpm range.

