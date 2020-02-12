2020 VW Tiguan (facelift) leaked, coming to India after Allspace?

A new spy shot of the 2020 VW Tiguan has surfaced online ahead of its world debut at the 2020 Geneva Motor Show. The new spy shot fully leaks the front-end of the upcoming facelifted SUV.

The 2020 VW Tiguan implements design cues borrowed from the 2020 VW Golf and the 2020 VW Passat (B8). The more expressive radiator grille is reminiscent of the mid-size sedan, while the sleeker headlights remind of the compact hatchback.

Unlike the old VW Tiguan, the VW Tiguan features IQ.Light LED matrix headlights, which were first used in the third-gen VW Touareg and then introduced in the latest mid-size sedan and compact hatchback. Also new at the front should be sliding turn indicators. The front bumper, which is also new, indicates that we are looking at the sporty R-Line trim of the 2020 VW Tiguan here.

Changes at the rear may include a new bumper, tweaked LED tail lights and ‘TIGUAN’ in block lettering on the tailgate. A more compact steering wheel, new Active Info Display virtual instrument cluster and MIB3 infotainment systems should be among the main interior changes of the 2020 VW Tiguan.

There’s no word on the mechanical changes yet. However, reports claim that, unlike the old VW Tiguan, the new VW Tiguan will have a hot R variant sporting a ~300 PS 2.0-litre TSI petrol engine. The VW Tiguan R will reportedly be showcased in concept form this year.

Also Read: Next-gen VW Vento teased - Specs & features revealed

The facelifted VW Tiguan 5-seat C-SUV should reach India in 2021. The VW Tiguan Allspace, which will be launched in India after March, will likely get a facelift internationally later this year. Pre-bookings for the same are now open in India.

[Image Source: instagram.com]