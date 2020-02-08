VW Tiguan Allspace (Pre-Bookings Open Now) - Live From Auto Expo 2020

The VW Tiguan Allspace has made its Indian debut at Auto Expo 2020. The 7-seat SUV is available to pre-book now.

The VW Tiguan Allspace is the long-wheelbase version of the VW Tiguan. To be specific, it has a 110 mm longer wheelbase measuring 2,791 mm. At 4,704 mm in length, it is 215 mm longer than the VW Tiguan. The longer wheelbase leads to an extra 60 mm of knee room for rear passengers and increases the cargo volume by 115 litres.

While the VW Tiguan is a five-seater, the VW Tiguan Allspace can be purchased as a five-seater and also as a seven-seater internationally. Only the 7-seat version has been brought to India, though.

The VW Tiguan Allspace looks slightly different from the VW Tiguan, with changes inspired by the pre-facelift VW Atlas. The front of the bonnet has a different contour and it is also built higher. As for the radiator grille, its chrome bars have been adapted to blend in with the altered design of the bonnet. The side window in the D pillar is much larger; the lower line rises towards the top.

The introduction of the VW Tiguan Allspace in 2017 marked the introduction of a new generation of infotainment systems. The top-of-the-line system is operated using a tablet-like glass surface, and it has no conventional switches of buttons whatsoever. Volkswagen offers the Tiguan with the Active Info Display internationally but not in India. However, that isn't the case with the Tiguan Allspace. The company has confirmed that the virtual instrument cluster is included in the long-wheelbase version it’s offering in our market.

Other confirmed features include LED headlamps with DRL, panoramic sunroof, 18-inch Kingston alloy wheels, Vienna leather seats, 3-zone Climatronic automatic climate control, 7 airbags and ESP. The display model is in the R-Line trim and thus looks very sporty with the 20-inch alloy wheels and other more stylish elements.

The VW Tiguan Allspace 7-seat SUV is available in India with only a 2.0-litre TSI petrol engine. This turbocharged four-cylinder unit produces 190 PS and 320 Nm of torque. A 7-speed DSG dual-clutch and the 4MOTION AWD system, both standard, work together to channel torque to the wheels.

The VW Tiguan Allspace should be priced from somewhere between INR 25-30 lakh (ex-showroom).