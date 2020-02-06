Next-gen VW Vento teased - Specs & features revealed

The first teasers of the next-gen VW Vento are out, along with the preliminary specifications. Before you get too excited, let us make it clear outright that the future premium sedan you see here is meant for Russia and CIS markets, not India.

Over the years, the VW Polo Mk5-based VW Vento we know in India has gone to markets around the world with various names, such as VW Polo Notch, VW Polo Sedan and even just VW Polo. In Russia, where it originated in June 2010, it’s called VW Polo.

While Latin America got the VW Polo Mk6 hatchback-based VW Virtus sedan with a front fascia similar to the donor car, there’s a different solution being implemented for Russia and CIS nations.

Volkswagen has reengineered the second-gen Skoda Rapid sedan that was introduced in the region in December 2019 to make the second-gen Vento (next-gen Polo) there. In effect, even the second-gen sedan sits on the VW Polo Mk5 hatchback's platform. The new generation model, thus, is a liftback, not a sedan.

The front fascia of the next-gen VW Vento for Russia and CIS markets is inspired by that of the new generation VW Jetta, which is a LHD-only compact sedan. No matter what you look at, the hexagonal grille, the flat LED headlamps, the X-shaped bumper or the wide lower grille, the face has VW Jetta written all over it. That’s a good thing, in our opinion, for it makes the sedan much more elegant and sophisticated than its predecessor.

On the sides, the next-gen VW Vento has a bow-shaped greenhouse and a flattish roofline that is typical of a conventional sedan. There's not much going around here, and still, the car manages to look quite attractive, at least in the teaser it does. At the rear, the L-shaped LED combination lamps are reminiscent of the aforementioned VW Jetta as well as the VW Golf Mk8. Something we’re not a fan of, are the faux chrome exhaust tips on the bumper.

Inside, the elegantly designed dashboard borrows cues the VW Jetta but still has a good amount of originality to it. Obviously, certain elements are shared with the platform-mate from Skoda, such as the central air vents, the climate control panel, some switchgear, etc.

In addition to a fully digital instrument cluster, or Active Info Display in Volkswagen speak, the main interior features will include an 8.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, heated rear seats and heated steering wheel.

The Russian-spec 2020 VW Vento measures 4,483 mm in length, 1,706 mm in width and 1,484 mm in height. It offers a boot space of 550 litres. It will be sold with a 90 PS PS 1.6L petrol engine paired with a 5-speed MT, a 110 PS 1.6L petrol engine linked to 5-speed MT or a 6-speed MT and a 125 PS 1.4L petrol engine combined with a 7-speed DSG dual-clutch automatic transmission.

Russia-made next-gen VW Vento - Dimensions Aspect Specification Length 4,483 mm (+93 mm) Width 1,706 mm (+7 mm) Height 1,484 mm (+17 mm) Boot Space 550 litres (+90 litres)

India will get a different next-gen VW Vento or a VW Vento successor in 2022. Before that, the India-specific next-gen Skoda Rapid/Skoda Rapid successor (codename: Skoda ANB) will be launched at the end of 2021. Both these sedans will ride on the MQB A0 IN platform.