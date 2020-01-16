2020 VW Tiguan (facelift) spied naked during ad shoot, to be unveiled soon

While India awaits the switch from the old VW Tiguan to the old VW Tiguan Allspace this year, internationally both models are set to be replaced by a facelifted one this year. A new spy shot published by L'Automobile has leaked the facelifted VW Tiguan.

The spy shot was captured during an ad shoot, which suggests that the facelifted VW Tiguan is close to being officially unveiled. It could debut at the 2020 Geneva Motor Show in March. The facelifted VW Tiguan Allspace should follow shortly after, with a possible world premiere in the USA or China. India, though, will be stuck with the old VW Tiguan Allspace until 2021 easily.

The picture quality is not exactly high-definition, but enough to hint that the new VW Tiguan sports all-new headlights (likely Matrix LED units) inspired by those of the 2020 VW Golf and a newly designed radiator grille inspired by that of the third-gen VW Touareg. The bumper doesn't appear to be different from that of the old model just yet, it is likely to be slightly revised, and so is the lower grille. The bumper design and the black alloy wheels suggest that the unit seen here may very well be the R-Line variant.

At the rear, the tail lights should carry new graphics and the bumper may be a remodelled one. Also, the tailgate will likely boast the 'Tiguan' branding in the block letters, similar to what's seen on newer models such as the Arteon, the eighth-gen Golf and the third-gen Touareg.

On the inside, expect the new VW Tiguan and new VW Tiguan Allspace to include an enhanced fully digital instrument cluster and new infotainment systems with all-time online connectivity through eSIM, from the MIB 3 family. There's no word on the mechanical changes yet, but a full-blown R variant with a 300 PS+ 2.0L TSI engine is expected to be introduced in the new VW Tiguan at a later stage.

[Source: automobile-magazine.fr]