Maruti Vitara Brezza to be launched in 7 variants, pre-bookings to be opened soon - Report

The new Maruti Vitara Brezza was officially revealed on 6 February at Auto Expo 2020. It will soon be launched in a total of 7 variants, a leaked dealer-level document has revealed.

The variant options on the upcoming facelifted Maruti Vitara Brezza will include LXi, VXi, ZXi, ZXi+, VXi AT, ZXi AT and ZXi+ AT. As the list suggests, the automatic gearbox option will not be available in the base LXi trim.

The source report also reveals that the new Vitara Brezza will be available in 6 metallic colour options and 3 dual-tone colour options. The single-tone options will include pearl arctic white, premium silver, granite grey, autumn orange, torque blue and metallic sizzling red. The dual-tone options will include metallic sizzling red with midnight black, granite grey with autumn orange, and torque blue with midnight black.

The company's internal assessment suggests that the initial waiting period for the new Vitara Brezza will fall in the range of 6-8 weeks. However, this may vary depending upon the market demand and the variant selected.

With the mid-life update, the D13A 1.3L diesel unit has been swapped with the 104.69 PS/138 Nm K15B 1.5L petrol engine which has been borrowed from the Maruti Ciaz and Maruti Ertiga. Maruti Suzuki will offer the Progressive dual-battery mild-hybrid system if specifying the engine with the optional 4-speed automatic transmission. instead of the 5-speed manual transmission. Also, it goes without saying that the new engine is BS-VI compliant.

Also See: Maruti Concept Futuro-e - Live From Auto Expo 2020

The main rivals of the 2020 Maruti Vitara Brezza will include the Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon and Mahindra XUV300. Kia, Renault and Nissan are also planning to launch sub-4 metre SUVs later in 2020.

[News Source: RushLane]