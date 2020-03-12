2020 Maruti DZire (facelift) - IAB Rendering

The 2020 Maruti DZire is just about a month away from its launch. Its production has commenced and it could be on its way to dealerships soon. Using details revealed by a spy shot, IAB’s automotive illustrator Shoeb Kalania has worked on a rendering of the upcoming sedan.

Maruti Suzuki doesn’t tend to change the design of its cars much with their mid-cycle refresh. That will be the case for the DZire as well. As seen in the rendering above, the 2020 DZire will feature a single front grille instead of a separate upper grille and lower grille. Like the old model’s upper grille, the new model’s front grille will have a hexagonal shape. The new sedan will also feature a restyled front bumper and new front fog lamp garnish.

The sides and rear of the 2020 Maruti DZire will look mostly the same as those of the old model, if not at all. The refreshed model may feature new 15-inch precision-cut alloy wheels, restyled rear bumper and tweaked tail lamps. The interior design would be the same as that of the old model. Two expected changes inside the cabin are new upholstery and the 7-inch SmartPlay Studio touchscreen infotainment system.

The old Maruti DZire is available with the BS-IV K12M 1.2L VVT petrol engine and the BS-IV D13A 1.3L DDiS 190 diesel engine. The former returns a fuel economy of 21.21 km/l and the latter delivers 28.40 km/l. Transmission choices are 5-speed manual and 5-speed automated manual.

A recent report said that the new Maruti DZire will be available with only the Progressive Smart Hybrid mild-hybrid system-equipped BS-VI K12N 1.2L Dualjet Dual VVT petrol engine. It will reportedly produce 90 PS and 113 Nm of torque. Transmission choices will be the same, while the maximum fuel economy rating will be as high as 24.12 km/l.

