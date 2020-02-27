A new report says that Maruti Suzuki has started readying a production line for the Mk4 Suzuki Jimny at its Gurgaon plant. The company plans to start making what could potentially be the next-gen Maruti Gypsy in India very soon and start exporting it by early June.

For a company that has been denying the possibility of the Mk4 Suzuki Jimny being introduced in India outright time and again for over a year, the opposite turn of events is happening too fast now.

Earlier this month, Maruti Suzuki showcased Mk4 Suzuki Jimny at Auto Expo 2020 and said that it was doing so “to assess response of the Indian customers.” A few weeks later, a report claimed that it will be launched in our market in November. Now a new report is saying that it’s soon going to enter production at Maruti Suzuki’s Gurgaon (Haryana) plant. For the record, so far it was being reported that Suzuki will manufacture the pint-sized off-roader at its Hansalpur (Gujarat) plant.

The Mk4 Suzuki Jimny manufactured in India should be the longer, 5-door version that is rumoured to be launched in the country. The 3-door version has reportedly been ruled out for our market because of the low demand for 3-door models in general. The 5-door version will also be a sub-4 metre model, though.

The 3-door Mk4 Suzuki Jimny measures 3,480 mm in length (bumper to bumper), 1,645 mm in width and 1,720 mm in height. It has a 2,250 mm wheelbase and it offers 210 mm of ground clearance. The 5-door version will also be a sub-4 metre model. The 3-door version is offered with a K15B 1.5L petrol engine and the Suzuki ALLGRIP PRO 4WD system as standard, which might not be the case with the 5-door version, at least not in India.

The first-ever Maruti Jimny or the second-gen Maruti Gypsy will probably be a model smaller than the second-gen Mahindra Thar that will be launched by June.