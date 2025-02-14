Bentley Unveils Exclusive ‘Inspired by China’ Mulliner Collection

Bentley’s bespoke division, Mulliner, has crafted an ultra-exclusive ‘Inspired by China’ collection, blending cultural heritage with the marque’s renowned craftsmanship. Comprising eight distinct bespoke models, this collection is tailored for the Chinese market, drawing inspiration from traditional symbols, legendary artworks, and iconic animals.

One standout edition, the Bentayga EWB Koi Edition, pays homage to the revered Koi Carp, a symbol of courage and luck in Chinese culture. The interior features a striking contrast of Beluga black and Mandarin orange, with embroidered Koi swimming in a clockwise direction—an auspicious detail signifying balance and perseverance. Gold accents on the rear pillar badge and trim inserts enhance the theme of prosperity.

Another highlight, the Flying Spur Azure ‘A Thousand Miles’ Edition, takes inspiration from Wang Ximeng’s legendary Song Dynasty painting. Embroidered landscapes in rich blues, greens, and gold echo the masterpiece’s intricate brushwork, embodying harmony with nature.

The Ru Yi Flying Spur Collection celebrates the traditional Ru Yi scepter, a symbol of prosperity and good fortune. Gold-thread embroidery, silver overlays, and cloud-like motifs infuse the cabin with elegance, while gold badging enhances the exterior’s exclusivity.

Other bespoke models feature majestic Dragons, dancing Lions, and playful Pandas, each with meticulous detailing that reflects China’s deep cultural symbolism. Mulliner’s precision craftsmanship ensures every element, from embroidery to material selection, resonates with the essence of Chinese tradition.

This ‘Inspired by China’ collection cements Bentley’s dedication to offering highly personalized, culture-driven luxury, setting new benchmarks in bespoke automotive design.