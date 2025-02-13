Porsche 911 Dakar Set for a Hybrid Comeback

Porsche is bringing back the off-road-ready 911 Dakar, this time with a hybrid powertrain. The limited-run model, which was last sold between 2022 and 2024, is set to return as part of the facelifted 992.2-generation 911 lineup.

Developed at Porsche’s Weissach engineering center, the new 911 Dakar will retain its rugged styling and raised stance but pack the advanced T-Hybrid system from the 911 Carrera GTS. This setup pairs a 485hp flat-six with an electric turbocharger and a 56hp electric motor, delivering a combined 541hp and 680Nm. Expect a faster 0-100 km/h sprint than the previous model’s 3.4 seconds, along with improved fuel efficiency.

Like before, the 911 Dakar will feature an 8-speed dual-clutch transmission and all-wheel drive. Porsche is also expanding customization options with new paint shades and bespoke features through its Sonderwunsch division. Set to launch in select markets by the end of this year, the hybrid 911 Dakar promises an electrified blend of off-road capability and Porsche performance.