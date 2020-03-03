The 2020 Maruti DZire will be up to 14% more fuel-efficient, suggests a new media report. Moreover, it will offer new safety and convenience features.

With the facelift, the third-gen Maruti DZire will get the K12N 1.2-litre DualJet Dual VVT petrol engine that was introduced in the new Maruti Baleno in April last year. This BS-VI naturally aspirated four-cylinder mill will be offered as a replacement for the BS-IV K12M 1.2-litre VVT unit.

Unlike the K12M engine, the K12N engine comes equipped with the Progressive Smart Hybrid dual-battery mild-hybrid system. Thanks to electrification, it offers brake energy recuperation, idle start-stop and torque assist functions. While the outgoing, BS-IV engine delivers a fuel economy of 21.21 km/l, the new, BS-VI engine will return 24.12 km/l, marking an improvement of 13.72% precisely.

Unlike in the new Maruti Baleno, the K12N engine in the new Maruti DZire will be available with not only a 5-speed manual transmission but also a 5-speed automated manual transmission. In the hatchback, though, there is a CVT option available with the BS-VI K12M engine that won’t be offered in the sedan.

The K12M engine (in both BS-IV and BS-VI versions) produces 61 kW (81.9 PS) at 6,000 rpm and 113 Nm of torque at 4,200 rpm. The K12N engine develops 66 kW (89.7 PS) at 6,000 rpm and 113 Nm of torque at 4,400 rpm. In addition to a new petrol engine, the Maruti DZire will gain Electronic Stability Programme (ESP) with Hill Hold function, 7.0-inch SmartPlay Studio touchscreen infotainment system and cruise control.

Also Read: Mk4 Suzuki Jimny India production to begin soon, exports to commence by June

Maruti Suzuki will launch the new DZire in April this year. The prices of the old, BS-IV model start at INR 5,82,613 (ex-showroom Delhi).

[Source: gaadiwaadi.com]