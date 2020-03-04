2020 Maruti DZire (facelift) spied for the first time, exterior leaked

The 2020 Maruti DZire has been spied for the first time. In what seems to be a spy shot captured at its production facility, the front-end of the upcoming sub-compact sedan has been leaked.

The Maruti DZire’s front fascia has been revised with its mid-cycle refresh. Its hexagonal upper grille has been enlarged and lower grille has been removed. With this change, the front bumper obviously had to be redesigned. The fog lamps have been given new chrome trim.

On the sides, the 2020 Maruti DZire should feature new 16-inch alloy wheels. The rear-end shouldn’t look much different either. Unlike the old car, the new car will feature flush-type rear parking sensors.

The interior design of the facelifted Maruti DZire would be the same as that of the old model. However, there should be new fabric seat upholstery. Instead of the 7-inch SmartPlay touchscreen infotainment system, there will be the 7-inch SmartPlay Studio unit in the new model.

The new Maruti sub-compact sedan will be safer than the model it replaces, thanks to the inclusion of Electronic Stability Programme (ESP) with Hill Hold function. Instead of the old model’s BS-IV K12M 1.2L VVT petrol and BS-IV D13A 1.3L DDiS diesel engines, it will be available with the BS-VI K12N 1.2L DualJet Dual VVT petrol engine.

The K12N engine will be equipped with the Progressive Smart Hybrid dual-battery mild-hybrid system. It will produce 66 kW (89.7 PS) at 6,000 rpm and 113 Nm of torque at 4,400 rpm. Transmission choices will include 5-speed manual and 5-speed automated manual. The fuel economy rating will be 24.12 km/l.

Maruti Suzuki will launch the new DZire in April.

[Image Source: gaadiwaadi.com]