KTM 390 Duke Gets a Price Cut, Now at Rs 2.95 Lakh

KTM India has made its flagship streetfighter, the Gen-3 390 Duke, even more accessible with a price drop to Rs 2.95 lakh - Rs 18,000 lower than before. This move makes high-performance motorcycling more attainable for enthusiasts.

Powered by a 399cc LC4c engine, the 390 Duke delivers 46 PS and 39 Nm of torque, paired with top-tier electronics. It features multiple ride modes, launch control, a quickshifter+, and cornering ABS for razor-sharp handling.

Nicknamed ‘The Corner Rocket,’ the bike is built for aggressive cornering with Supermoto ABS, Motorcycle Traction Control (MTC), and a dedicated Track Screen. With its lightweight chassis and enhanced dynamics, the Gen-3 390 Duke remains a top pick for thrill-seekers.