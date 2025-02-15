Bajaj Pulsar NS125 ABS Launched in India

Bajaj Auto has introduced the Pulsar NS125 ABS, enhancing its best-selling streetfighter with Single Channel ABS for superior braking confidence. Priced at ₹1,06,739 (ex-showroom Delhi), the latest upgrade makes India's most powerful 125cc bike (12 PS, 11 Nm) even more appealing to young riders.

In 2024, the Pulsar NS125 received major updates, including an LED headlamp, digital console, Bluetooth connectivity, and a USB charger. Now, with ABS added to the mix, it ensures a safer and more controlled ride without compromising performance.

Designed for those who live life on the edge, the Pulsar NS125 ABS continues to deliver agile handling, thanks to its 5-step monoshock suspension and perimeter frame. The digital console also features gear position indicator, distance-to-empty, and real-time fuel economy metrics.

Speaking about the new variant, Sarang Kanade, President, Motorcycle Business Unit, Bajaj Auto ltd., said, “Gen Z knows exactly what they want, and they demand it from manufacturers. Bajaj Auto has heard and delivered. The Pulsar NS125, now with ABS isn’t about boring commuting—it’s about owning the daring ride. With class-leading performance, muscular styling, and technology that keeps you in control, it’s built for those who ride with confidence and never settle for less. That’s why the Pulsar NS125 ABS is the ultimate ride for the new generation of riders”

