Speaking about the new variant, Sarang Kanade, President, Motorcycle Business Unit, Bajaj Auto ltd., said, “Gen Z knows exactly what they want, and they demand it from manufacturers. Bajaj Auto has heard and delivered. The Pulsar NS125, now with ABS isn’t about boring commuting—it’s about owning the daring ride. With class-leading performance, muscular styling, and technology that keeps you in control, it’s built for those who ride with confidence and never settle for less. That’s why the Pulsar NS125 ABS is the ultimate ride for the new generation of riders”