Skoda Expands Elroq Line-Up with Sporty SportLine Trim

Skoda has broadened its Elroq range in the UK, adding new variants, including the range-topping SportLine trim. Designed for a sharper look and enhanced dynamics, the SportLine variant introduces sports suspension, progressive steering, and a striking blacked-out aesthetic.

The Elroq SportLine comes in two versions: the 60, with a 204PS motor and a 263-mile range, and the 85, featuring a 286PS motor, a 355-mile range, and a 6.6-second 0-62mph sprint. Standard features include 20-inch black alloys, gloss black exterior elements, full LED Matrix headlights, and a 13-inch infotainment system.

Additionally, Škoda has introduced the Elroq SE L 60 and Edition 60, positioned above the entry-level SE 50. Both are powered by a 204PS rear-mounted motor and offer a 265-mile range. The Edition trim adds premium features like Travel Assist Plus, a keyless entry system, and high-speed wireless charging.

Order books are open, with deliveries set for spring 2025.